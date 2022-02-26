Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday February 26, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. Buhari rejects section 84 of newly signed Electoral Act, seeks amendment

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday rejected Section 84 (12) of the newly signed Electoral Act which required political office holders to resign their appointments at least three months before election. Read More

2. Electoral Act will prevent APC from manipulating 2023 elections – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Friday the newly signed Electoral Act would end the All Progressives Congress (APC) plan to manipulate the 2023 elections. Read More

3. Why I want to be Nigeria’s President – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said on Friday he was the right man to rule Nigeria beginning from 2023. Read More

4. Atiku urges INEC to roll out 2023 elections guidelines

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Friday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to roll out its guidelines for 2023 general elections following the signing of the Electoral Act. Read More

5. PDP governors reject Zamfara deputy governor’s impeachment

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors on Friday condemned the impeachment of Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mahdi Gusau, by the State House of Assembly. Read More

6. Nigeria urges Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine

The Federal Government on Friday urged Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine in a bid to de-escalate tension between the two neighbours. Read More

7. NGX: FCMB, Transcorp lead trading as shareholders gain N30.3bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital pocketed N30.38 billion following the rise in equity capitalization by 0.11 at the close of trading on Friday. Read More

8. Defence chief rules out coup in Nigeria, warns politicians against tempting military

The Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Lucky Irabor, said on Friday members of the Nigerian armed forces have no plan to stage coup in the country. Read More

9. Bandits kidnap another traditional ruler in Plateau

The District Head of Pushit in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Da Chief Dikyet Gupiya, has been kidnapped by bandits suspected to be Fulani militia who stormed his palace on Thursday night. Read More

10. UCL final to be played in Paris as UEFA strips Russia of game

This season’s Champions League final has now been moved from Russia to France following the prospective war between Russia and Ukraine. Read More

