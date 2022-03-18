Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday March 18, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: Northern businessmen buy PDP nomination form for Atiku

A group known as the North- East Business Forum on Thursday purchased the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential nomination form for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Read More

2. Buhari’s aide, Femi Adeshina, denies mocking Nigerians over fuel scarcity, power outage, others

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina, has denied remarks credited to him on the current situation in Nigeria. Read More

3. Drama at Soludo’s swearing in, as Ojukwu’s widow, Bianca, slaps Mrs Obiano (Video)

There was drama at the venue of the swearing in of Chukwuma Soludo as the new governor of Anambra State on Thursday, when the wife of late Dim Emeka Ojukwu, Bianca, gave the wife of the outgone governor, Ebelechukwu Obiano a slap on the face. Read More

4. Twist in APC, as CECPC passes vote of no confidence on Akpanudoedehe

Despite claims of unity within the ranks, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has passed a Vote of no Confidence on its Secretary, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe. Read More

5. Nigeria’s debt rises by 22.4% as Buhari, governors borrow N6.6tr in 12 months

Nigeria’s total public debt stock rose by 22.47% in 12 months following increased borrowings by the Federal and state governments to fund budget and other governance costs. Read More

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday March 17, 2022

6. CBN official naira rate stays at N416/$, but declining FX reserves is bad news

Naira exchange at the official market remained unchanged at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) segment of the forex market. Read More

7. Court acquits ex-NAF chief on charge of funds diversion, orders him to return N57m

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday discharged and acquitted a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Mohammed Umar (retd), on charges of alleged funds diversion. Read More

8. Akwa Ibom governor to drop five commissioners in cabinet reshuffle

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has concluded plans to reshuffle the state executive council for effective performance. Read More

9. EFCC arrests Church founder on FBI’s watch list for alleged fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Kelechi Vitalis Anozie, who is on the watch list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States for alleged criminal activities. Read More

10. Super Falcons to face Canada twice in April to begin AWCON preparation

Nigeria women’s senior football team, the Super Falcons will be facing their Canadian counterparts in a double-header international friendly next month. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now