Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday August 27th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.



1. Ex-PDP spokesman, Ologondiyan, dismisses claims on Wike’s alliance with Tinubu

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday, dismissed a claim by a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Masari, on the purported agreement between the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on the 2023 election. Read more

2. 2023: APC, PDP, LP will not get 25% in Kano – Abdulmumin Jibrin

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Friday described as false the report of its possible merger with the All Progressives Congress (APC) or any political party ahead of the 2023 general elections.Read more

3. Bauchi APC questions lease, sale of state-owned moribund firms, wants EFCC, ICPC to step in

Bauchi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the state government for leasing and outright sales of some government-owned industries that have become moribund over the years. Read more

4. Tinubu enjoys Afenifere’s support despite Pa Adebanjo’s disapproval —Sen Adeyeye

Senator Dayo Adeyeye, National Chairman of South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA), has stated that Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, is unanimous in its support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s (APC) candidacy for president. Read more

5. Moghalu wants INEC to sponsor primaries of political parties

Kingsley Moghalu, a former presidential candidate has criticized the monitisation of the electoral process which he said often limits the options of the electorates. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday August 26th 2022

6. Investors gain N26.7bn as Japaul Gold, FCMB sustain Nigeria’s bourse growth

Investors in the Nigerian capital market went home with N10.93 billion after the equity capitalization appreciated by 0.04 percent at the end of Friday’s trading. Read more

7. Nigeria’s GDP slows to 3.54% y/y in Q2 on lower oil output, inflation

Nigeria’s GDP grew 3.54% in the second quarter, slower than in the same period a year earlier, as oil production declined and inflation rose. Read more

8. Rights lawyer jailed by chief judge, Inibehe Effiong, released from prison

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has just been released from Uyo prison after spending 30 days for alleged contempt of court. Read more

9. Police arrests fake soldier, accomplice in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a fake soldier and his accomplice in the state. Read more

10. Balogun joins Championship club QPR after leaving Scottish side Rangers

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun has completed a move to English Championship club, Queens Park Rangers after signing a one-year contract. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now