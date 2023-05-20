Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, May 20, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘Expose me for corruption if any,’ EFCC chief, Bawa challenges Gov Matawalle

The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Thursday, challenged the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, to expose him for any case of corruption.Read more

2. Police concludes investigation on alleged homicide case against Reps Majority leader, Doguwa

The police team investigating the case of alleged culpable homicide against the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has submitted its report to the Kano State government.Read more

3. Lagos govt unveils activities for Sanwo-Olu’s inauguration

The Lagos State government on Friday outlined an 11-day programme for the inauguration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office.Read more

4. Wase meets Buhari, vows to push for Reps speakership

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, on Friday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Read more

5. Enugu governor-elect, Peter Mbah’s discharge certificate fake – NYSC DG

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Yisha’u Ahmed, has cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the discharge certificate of the Enugu State governor-elect, Peter Mbah.Read more

6. IMF scores CBN’s eNaira ‘disappointingly low’, reveals challenges in new report

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated that the adoption of Nigeria’s digital currency, eNaira, by Nigerians has been disappointingly low.Read more

7. 34 companies fined N191.22m for not remitting workers’ pension

In the first quarter of 2023, 34 defaulting employers were fined N191.22 million by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) for not remitting N193.06 million in pension contributions.Read more

8. Untold story of ‘dead customer’: How Polaris Bank shunned CBN rules, admitted fake documents, fictitious wife

On May 12, 2023, Anthony Olasele was five hours away from Nigeria, earning a living and minding his business in faraway Spain when he learnt that he had been declared legally dead in Nigeria and the financial system of Polaris Bank.Read more

9. Police arrests man with human parts in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a 31-year-old man, Monday Alfred, for alleged possession of human parts in the state.Read more

10. CAF picks July 12 for 2026 World Cup qualifiers draw

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will discover their group opponents in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday, July 12.Read more

