Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, May 21, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Atiku asks PEPC for three weeks to call 100 witnesses against Tinubu’s victory

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has requested for three weeks to call 100 witnesses to prove his case against the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.Read more

2. Insecurity my greatest headache as Nigeria’s president – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday identified insecurity as his worst nightmare during his time as Nigeria’s leader.Read more

3. ‘Ranting of a drowning man,’ EFCC dismisses Gov Matawalle’s $2m bribe allegation against chairman

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed the bribery allegation leveled against its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa by the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle.Read more

4. Kano govt reacts to audio clip on Ganduje and Masari’s conversation, blames mischief-makers

The Kano State Government has dismissed an audio clip on the conversation between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his Katsina State counterpart, Ibrahim Masari, about the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Read more

5. Labour Party to call 50 witnesses in petition challenging Tinubu’s election

The Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will call at least 50 witnesses to testify in their petition challenging the election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the presidential election petition tribunal.Read more

6. Strike: Resident doctors, NMA sign MoU with Nigerian govt

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Government on the industrial action that began on Wednesday.Read more

7. Clark tackles Buhari over appointment of Suleiman Abba as police trust fund chairman

A former federal commissioner for information, Edwin Clark, on Saturday faulted the appointment of the former Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba, as chairman of the Police Trust Fund (PTF) board.Read more

8. Gunmen kill two policemen in Imo fresh attack

Gunmen on Saturday killed two policemen at the popular Okpala Junction in the Ngor-Okpala local government area of Imo State.Read more

9. Police arrests woman for assaulting housemaid in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a 30-year-old pregnant woman, Mrs. Eucharia Ndigwe, for allegedly piercing her maid’s body with a knife in the state.Read more

10. Awoniyi goal secures Premier League status for Nottm Forest

Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the game against Arsenal to help his club Nottingham Forest secure their Premier League status for another season.Read more

