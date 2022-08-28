Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday August 28th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Obi, ‘political 419’, taking OBIdients for a ride of the century —Keyamo

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has branded Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as deceptive in his political pursuit. Read more

2. Our meetings with Atiku, Obi in London beyond politics, it’s rescue mission —Ortom

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has said that survival of the country was the main motive behind himself and some other governors’ meeting with presidential candidates of different parties in London recently. Read more

3. Osun PDP tackles APC over court papers served on Gov-elect, Adeleke

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its State chairman, Gboyega Famodun to accept their fate over the outcome of the governorship election recently held in the state that produced Sen Ademola Adeleke as governor-elect. Read more

4. Nigerian govt extends ICT services to North-East

The Federal Government has concluded plans to extend Information Communication and Technology (ICT) services in Gombe State to serve the North-East region. Read more

5. Plateau govt dismisses report on planned establishment of Yelwa emirate council

The Plateau State government has described as fake, a report on alleged plan to establish an emirate council in Yelwa, Shendam local government area of the state. Read more

6. With a combined $13.7bn market cap, investment bank ranks Dangote, BUA as Africa’s biggest cement makers

Chapel Hill Denham, an investment banking firm, has ranked Nigeria’s cement giants, Dangote Cement and BUA Cement as the two biggest cement companies in Africa by market capitalization. Read more

7. Samsung Securities, other South Korean firms to explore crypto opportunities

South Korean major financial service and investment firms are preparing to enter the crypto industry following the election of a new president. Read more

8. Gunmen kill woman in Plateau

Gunmen on Saturday night shot dead a woman simply identified as Lyop Dalyop at Bachi community, Riyom local government area of Plateau State. Read more

9. Police kills two suspected armed robbers in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have killed two suspected armed robbers in two separate operations in the Warri area of the state. Read more

10. EPL: Arsenal make it four in a row; Chelsea bounce back as Liverpool net nine

Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory over Fulham to seal a fourth win in a row in the Premier League on Saturday. Read more

