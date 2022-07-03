Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, July 3rd 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. OSUN GUBER: INEC vows to go tough with vote-buyers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has communicated its plan to deploy readiness assessment team to Osun State ahead of gubernatorial election in that state on July 16. Read more

2. Kanu’s US lawyer threatens to boycott future trials

Bruce Fein, the United Stated-based lawyer to embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has threatened to boycott all future trials of the Biafran agitator until the Nigerian government decides on holding an open and fair trial for his client. Read more

3. AA will not compromise Nigeria — Al-Mustapha

The Action Alliance (AA) presidential candidate, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, said on Saturday his party would not compromise Nigeria in the hands of people who cared less about its future. Read more

4. 2023: Aisha Yesufu wants youths to question Peter Obi

Aisha Yesufu, a political activist, has charged the Nigerian youth to organize genuine conversations with the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on his presidential bid. Read more

5. NPC to employ 1.5m ad-hoc staff for 2023 census

The Executive Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa Kwarra, said on Saturday the commission would employ 1.5 million ad-hoc staff for the country’s national census slated for April next year. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, July 2nd 2022

6. Stock Roundup: Investors trade N24.4bn worth of shares as financial sector leads activities

Investors in the Nigerian capital market traded 1.348 billion shares worth N24.487 billion in 22,155 deals this week. Read more

7. Lekki Deep Seaport welcomes first cargo vessel, begins operation in September

The Lekki Deep Seaport in Lagos has welcomed its first cargo vessel, a marine vessel ‘Zhen Hua 28’ from Shanghai, China. Read more

8. Two die in Kogi auto crash

At least two persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash at Sapamuro village, Kogi State, on Friday. Read more

9.Police discovers children allegedly hidden in Ondo Church premises, arrests pastor, others

Police operatives in Ondo State have discovered children allegedly kept in a church building in the state. Read more

10. FIBA W’Cup qualifiers: D’Tigers book second-round ticket as Mali fail to show up

With three wins from five games, Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers booked their place in the second round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now