Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday June 5th 2022

1. Buhari backs south for APC presidential ticket

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday backed the emergence of a southerner as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections. Read more

2. APC chairman, Adamu, says Bola Tinubu may be sanctioned over comments on Buhari

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulahi Adamu, said on Saturday the party might sanction the former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, over his outburst on President Muhammadu Buhari. Read more

3. APC appeals court’s ruling on statutory delegates’ participation in presidential primary, others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed the ruling on statutory delegates’ participation in its presidential primary and other activities ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read more

4. El-Rufai’s son, Bashir, says Peter Obi can‘t be president in 2023, claims to know Buhari’s anointed

One of the sons of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Bashir, has stated on the social media platform, twitter, that former Anambra State governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi cannot win the 2023 presidential election. Read more

5. Gov Mohammed wins PDP primary in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Saturday won the rescheduled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in the state. Read more

6. Port Harcourt refinery will be ready by November 2023 – NNPC

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Melee Kyari, said on Friday the ongoing rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery would be completed by November 2023. Read more

7. INEC detects 47,633 double voter registrations in Ekiti

Ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has discovered 47,633 double voter registrations on its portal. Read more

8. EFCC arrests 92 internet fraud suspects in Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 92 suspected internet fraudsters (aka Yahoo Boys) in a sting operation in the early hours of Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at various locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Read more

9. Gov Makinde rules out Okada ban in Oyo

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Saturday the state government has no plan to ban the operation of commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada in the state. Read more

10. Nigeria’s Flamingos qualify for 2022 FIFA U-17 World Cup

Nigeria U-17 women’s football team, Flamingos have qualified for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled to hold in India. Read more

