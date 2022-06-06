Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday June 6th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Southern APC Govs hail Northern counterparts for decision on zoning

Southern governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have applauded the decision of ten northern governors to support a power transfer to the southern region in 2023. Read more

2. Despite Northern governors’ directive, Yahaya Bello refuses to drop presidential bid

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said on Sunday President Muhammadu Buhari would ensure the All Progressives Congress (APC) produce the best candidate for the 2023 presidential election. Read more

3. Akpabio dismisses claim he withdrew from presidential race

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s demand that all presidential aspirants of the All Progressive Congress (APC) should meet and come up with a formidable candidate, former Minister of Niger Delta and one of the presidential aspirants in the ruling party, Godswill Akpabio, has said he has not withdrawn from the race. Read more

4. ‘Sponsors of killings in S’East want Kanu in custody permanently’ —IPOB

The outlawed Igbo secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said the increasing spate of killings in the South-East are being sponsored by some unnamed politicians who want the leader of the group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to be kept in prison custody permanently. Read more

5. Oyo deputy governor, Olaniyan, dumps PDP for APC

The Oyo State Deputy Governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday June 5th 2022

6. Stock round-up: Investors splash N31.7bn on 3.021bn shares in five days

Investors in the Nigerian capital market traded 3.021 billion shares worth N31.784 billion in 29,153 deals in five days last week. Read more

7. PRIMARIES: SERAP, 185 Nigerians sue INEC over failure to extend voter registration

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 185 concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), asking the court to “declare unconstitutional, illegal, and incompatible with international standards the failure of the electoral body to extend the deadline for voter registration to allow eligible Nigerians to exercise their rights.” Read more

8. 2023: Groups protest Northern governors’ decision to cede presidency to South

A coalition of Northern Youths groups within the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday protested the decision of the governors from the region to stop Northern presidential aspirants from participating in the party’s presidential primary. Read more

9. Unknown gunmen attack Ondo church, many worshippers killed

Unknown gunmen on Sunday attacked the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo town, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing a number of worshippers. Read more

10. Messi scores five for Argentina to overtake Puskas goal tally

Lionel Messi has moved up to fourth in all-time highest goalscorers chart after he bagged five goals for Argentina in an international friendly on Sunday. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now