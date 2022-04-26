Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday April 26th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: Why I didn’t shun calls to vie for President – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Monday it would be an injustice if he had rejected the calls by Nigerians to vie for the presidency in 2023 with his vast experience in the last seven years. Read more

2. MURIC rejects Sanwo-Olu for second term, insists on Muslim governor in 2023

An Islamic advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has rejected the endorsement of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for a second term insisting that it was the turn of a Muslim to be governor after two Christians had ruled consecutively. Read more

3. ‘Anything short of presidency for South-East in 2023 a great injustice,’ Says ex-APGA chairman, Umeh

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA), Victor Umeh, said on Monday the time was ripe for the South-East to produce the country’s president. Read more

4. Northern Elders Forum denies endorsing Saraki, Mohammed as PDP consensus candidates

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has distanced itself from allegations of endorsing former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and Governor of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, as the consensus presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) saying such endorsement has nothing to do with the Forum. Read more

5. PDP would have given Tinubu its 2023 presidential ticket if… – Gov Mohammed

The Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Monday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would have given its presidential ticket to former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, if he was a member of the party. Read more

6. NGX: Shareholders make N45.1bn amid losses by Unity Bank, Japaul Gold

The equity capitalisation rose to N26.17 trillion on Monday as the Nigerian capital market extended its bullish run with N45.13 billion gain for investors at the close of the day’s business. Read more

7. Elon Musk completes deal to buy Twitter for $44bn

South African-born billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, on Monday completed take over of the microblogging platform, Twitter, in a deal valued at $44 billion. Read more

8. Lagos gets largest share, as NNPC releases one billion litres of petrol

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd has announced a record supply of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol across Nigeria to forestall any scarcity. Read more

9. Victims of Imo illegal refinery fire disaster for mass burial today

Victims of an explosion at an illegal refinery located in a forest in Abaezi community in the Ohaji Egbema local government area of Imo State, will be given a mass burial today, Monday April 25. Read more

10. NPFL table-toppers Rivers Utd, Plateau Utd bag home wins

Leaders of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Rivers United bagged a 3-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes in their matchday 25 clash on Monday night. Read more

