Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, December 20, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Court convicts Peter Obi’s man, Doyin Okupe, for money laundering

A Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted Doyin Okupe, director-general of the Peter Obi presidential campaign, for money laundering.Read more

2. INEC cautions against inducements by money bags in 2023 elections

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday, urged Nigerians to reject possible inducements by money bags in the 2023 general elections.Read more

3. CSOs protest, accuse DSS of alleged plot to frame Emefiele for terrorism

A coalition of civil society organizations on Monday evening protested an alleged plot to remove the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on trumped-up terrorism charges in Abuja.Read more

4. Money laundering: Labour Party campaign council confirms Okupe’s payment of N13m fine for conviction

The Labour Party presidential campaign council has confirmed that its Director-General, Doyin Okupe, has paid a N13 million fine following his conviction for money laundering by the Federal High Court, Abuja.Read more

5. Why Nigerian govt lifted Twitter suspension — Lai Mohammed

The Nigerian government has again explained the major reason for the suspension of a ban imposed on the microblogging site, Twitter, for June 2021 to January 2021.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, December 11, 2022

6. NGX: Investors make N53.7bn despite sell-off in PZ, Chams, others

The Nigerian capital market extended its bullish run with the rise in equity capitalization to N26.91 trillion at the close of trading on Monday.Read more

7. Elon Musk to step down as head of Twitter after millions voted against him

Elon Musk has said he will step down as the head of Twitter after millions of Twitter users voted for him to leave the role.Read more

8. Cholera death toll in Cross River community rises to 51

The death toll in the cholera outbreak in the Ekureku community. Abi local government area of Cross River State has increased to 51.Read more

9. Suspected herdsmen kill three in Benue reprisal attack

Suspected militia herdsmen have killed at least three people when they launched a reprisal attack on the Adaka community in Benue State after unidentified farmers allegedly killed their cows.Read more

10. Benzema hints at retirement from int’l football on clocking 35

Karim Benzema has hinted retirement from international football on the day he clocked 35 years of age.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now