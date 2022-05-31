Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday May 31st 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Peter Obi clinches Labour Party presidential ticket

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) after the party’s presidential primary election held in Asaba, Delta State. Read more

2. EFCC arraigns ex-Gov Okorocha in court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha in court. Read more

3. 2023: Obi could have been my running mate in NNPP – Kwankwaso

The former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said on Monday his Anambra State counterpart, Peter Obi, could have been his running mate if had joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). Read more

4. ‘I am not going back on my word,’ Wike assures Atiku of support in 2023 presidential election

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday promised to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar. Read more

5. IPOB warns of ‘hidden conspiracy’ to cede Imo communities to Rivers

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday, warned Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and his counterpart in Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, about a “hidden” conspiracy to hand over several areas in Imo State to Rivers. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday May 30th 2022

6. Investors lose N168.8bn as massive sell-off hits Nigeria’s capital market

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N168.8 billion following the crash in equity capitalization by -0.57% on Monday. Read more

7. Nigeria’s foreign reserve drops to 7-months low as CBN provides explanation

Nigeria’s external reserve has dropped to a seven-month low as exporters, politicians and others tightened their grip on dollars. Read more

8. Gunmen attack Anambra Broadcasting Service, set building ablaze

Unknown gunmen on Monday attacked the Anambra State Broadcasting Service in Onitsha and unleashed mayhem on the staff. Read more

9. Glo accountant, Folake, commits suicide in Lagos

An accountant with telecom giant, Globacom, Folake Abiola, has been reported dead having reportedly committed suicide at her residence at Osapa London, in the Lekki area of Lagos State. Read more

10. DONE DEAL! Todd Boehly-led consortium completes £4.25bn Chelsea takeover

Premier League club, Chelsea have officially gotten new owners after the completion of a £4.25bn takeover deal by Todd Boehly-led consortium on Monday. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now