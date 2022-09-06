Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday September 6th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. APC mocks PDP for feeling threatened by Tinubu’s visit to former President Jonathan

The ongoing cold war between the two major parties — the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — continues in the aftermath of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan. Read more

2. EFCC slams 11-count money laundering charges on Ogun Speaker, three others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has slammed an 11 count charge bordering on money laundering, stealing, forgery and conspiracy against the embattled Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, and three others. Read more

3. Ogun APC suspends lawmaker accused of being behind Speaker’s travails with EFCC

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has suspended a serving member of the state House of Assembly, Dare Kadiri, over allegations of anti-party activities. Read more

4. Rights lawyer justifies Diaspora donations for Peter Obi, says no law violated

Human Rights Lawyer, Festus Ogun, has described the proposed diasporan donations for Peter Obi’s presidential campaign as wholly legitimate. Read more

5. Lagos LP guber candidate, Rhodes-Vivour, denies reports of factionalisation in party

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has denied claims of division and factionalisation within the party ahead of the 2023 elections. Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market lose N30bn as shareholders’ investment drops

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N30 billion following the crash in equity capitalization by -0.1 percent on Monday. Read more

7. Nigeria suspends planned introduction of tax on telecoms services

The Federal Government on Monday suspended the planned introduction of excise duty on telecommunication services in the country. Read more

8. EFCC arrests club owner, 21 other suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the owner of the popular De Rock Club in Ibadan, Oyo State and 21 others for alleged internet fraud. Read more

9. Five die in Jigawa canoe accident

At least five persons have been confirmed dead in a canoe accident at Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State. Read more

10. Tiafoe hands first Grand Slam defeat of 2022 to Nadal

American Frances Tiafoe defeated Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the US Open. Read more

