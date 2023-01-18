Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday January 18th 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. PDP cries foul as Ogun denies Atiku access to MKO Stadium for campaign rally

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cried foul following the refusal of the Ogun State government to grant its request for use of the MKO Abiola International Stadium for the presidential campaign rally of its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.Read more

2. National Assembly to review controversial N23.71tn CBN loan

The National Assembly will this week deliberate on President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to swap the loan obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to bond.Read more

3. 2023 election in Rivers will be ‘fight to finish’, Wike vows

The 2023 elections in Rivers State will be a “fight to finish”, according to Governor Nyesom Wike, as he noted that the election is coming at a crucial moment that the electorate will use to decide who will govern the state in the next tenure.Read more

4. LP Campaign defends Obi’s plan to dialogue with IPOB, Yoruba nation agitators

Labour Party Campaign Council has echoed the proposal of its presidential candidate to dialogue with secessionist agitators if elected Nigeria’s president in February.Read more

5. Senate to adjourn plenary for elections

The Senate on Tuesday said that it would adjourn plenary next week to give lawmakers the time for campaigns ahead of polls.Read more

6. NGX: UPDC REIT, MRS lead gainers as investors make N183.7bn

The Nigerian capital market ended trading with N28.70 trillion on Tuesday.Read more

7. CBN’s $15.3bn intervention fails to tame exchange rate, scarcity hits apex bank

To stabilise the exchange rate in the official market, over $15.3 billion was disbursed into the economy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2022.Read more

8. Youths protest killing of Catholic priest, set ablaze police station in Niger

Angry youths on Tuesday protested the killing of a Catholic priest by bandits and set ablaze a police station at Kaffin-Koro in the Paikoro local government area of Niger State.Read more

9. Troops kill suspected bandits in Kaduna clearance operation

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have killed two suspected bandits during a clearance operation in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.Read more

10. Ukrainian club Shakhtar make donation to help families of fallen soldiers

Following the transfer of Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea, Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk have made a huge donation to support the Ukrainian Army.Read more

