Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday June 16th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Lawmaker urges House of Reps to over ride Buhari’s veto on Electoral Act

Rep. Ben Igbakpa (PDP-Delta) has moved a constitutional point of order, urging the House to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto over the delay on 2022 Electoral Amendment Act’s section 84 (8). Read more

2. Ndigbo, Yorubas are the problem with Nigeria —Ezeife

Chukwuemeka Ezeife, elder statesman and former governor of Anambra State, has revealed that the disunity between the Yorubas and the Ndigbos is one of the major problems bedeviling the country. Read more

3. Oyo Assembly moves to impeach deputy governor after switch to APC

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Wednesday threatened to impeach the state’s Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, for alleged financial recklessness and insubordination. Read more

4. PDP to screen Atiku’s running mate Thursday

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a committee to screen the potential running mate for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Read more

5. Umahi suspends Ebonyi finance commissioner for alleged incompetence

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has suspended the state’s Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Okechukwu Orlando Nweze, for alleged incompetence. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday June 15th 2022

6. Investors lose N182.3bn as massive sell-off grips Nigeria’s capital market

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N182.3 billion following the dip in equity capitalization by -0.63% at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more

7. Nigeria’s inflation rate rises to 11-month high, hits 17.71%

Nigeria’s inflation rate has increased to an 11-month high to hit 17.71 per cent in May 2022. Read more

8. Another 204 Boko Haram terrorists, families surrender to troops In Borno

At least 204 Boko Haram terrorists and their family members on Wednesday surrendered to troops of the Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State. Read more

9. Police discovers sex slave camp, rescues 35 girls in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra have rescued 35 teenage girls from a sex slave camp in the state. Read more

10. Peseiro lauds Super Eagles for picking all six points from AFCONQ games

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has heaped praises on his team following their double victory in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now