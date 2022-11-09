Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday November 9th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: PDP crisis deepens, as Bauchi Gov, Bala, threatens to withdraw from Atiku’s campaign

In response to “undeserved hostile treatment” by Atiku Abubakar and his allies in the state, the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has threatened to resign from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign committee.Read more

2. Gov Mohammed dismisses rumours of rift with Atiku, leads PDP delegation to ex-VP

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Tuesday dismissed rumours of a rift with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.Read more

3. To hell with Atiku! Ortom blows hot, says anyone supporting ex-VP is an enemy (Video)

The crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to fester after the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, launched a tirade against the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.Read more

4. Varsity lecturers not casual workers, ASUU says in aftermath of half payment to members

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has vehemently condemned the response of the Nigerian government to the demands of the union since its suspension of an eight-month strike in October.Read more

5. 2023: Court disqualifies PDP from Zamfara governorship election

Justice Aminu Bappa-Aliyu of the Federal High Court, Gusau, on Tuesday, nullified the primary election that produced Dauda Lawan-Dare as the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in Zamfara State.Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market loses N440bn as investors dump Dangote Cement, Guinness, others

The Nigerian capital market tumbled on Tuesday following the dip in the share price by -1.82 percent at the close of the day’s trading.Read more

7. Cost of things to rise, as BDC operators sell dollars at premium price

Individuals and traders are still buying dollars at a premium rate in the black market, and this will continue to fuel inflation for goods that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is not providing foreign currencies for.Read more

8. NSCDC rescues four minors in Sokoto

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has rescued four minors from human traffickers in Sokoto State.Read more

9. FLOOD: NIS confirms 64 personnel displaced, Bayelsa office submerged

Authorities of the Bayelsa State command of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed that its headquarters office along the Bayelsa Palm area in Yenagoa, the state capital was submerge and sixty-four of its Personnel displaced by the recent flood disaster in the state.Read more

10. Blatter says awarding World Cup to Qatar, a mistake

Former president at world football governing body, FIFA, Sepp Blatter has said that the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was a mistake.Read more

