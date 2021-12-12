﻿10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, December 12, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. ‘Stop complaining of marginalization, grab opportunities,’ Uzodinma charges Igbo youths

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Saturday urged Igbo youths to stop complaining of marginalization by the current administration and instead grab opportunities before them. Read more

2. Nigeria’s primary problem is religion – Soyinka

The Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Saturday identified religion as Nigeria’s primary problem. Read more

3 Dogara decries proliferation of varsities in Nigeria, charges FG, ASUU to avert another strike

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Saturday decried the proliferation of universities in Nigeria. Read more

4. Nobody is happy in Nigeria due to insecurity, other challenges —Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has bemoaned that the populace is unhappy with the current state of affairs in the country, especially the deteriorating security situation. Read more

5. NGX Roundup: Investors spend N26.90bn on stocks, First Bank, Sterling Bank top trades

Investors traded 2.630 billion shares worth N26.90 billion in 20,848 deals on the floor of the Nigerian capital market this week. Read more

6. GTCO shareholders pocket N75bn as Nigeria’s five biggest banks end the week on high

Nigeria’s five biggest banks, First Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Access Bank, and Zenith Bank ended the week on a high with the quintet netting N179.82 billion from the Nigerian capital market at the close of business. Read more

7. Nigerian Army dismisses reports on abduction of travellers in Borno

The Nigerian Army on Saturday dismissed the reports on the abduction of travellers along the Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway in Borno State. Read more

8. Atiku advocates ‘severe consequences’ for parents who refuse to send children to school

Nigeria’s former vice-president Atiku Abubakar has advocated strict consequences for parents who refuse to allow formal education for their children. Read more

9. JUST IN: Cameroon legend, Eto’o elected president of national federation, FECAFOOT

Samuel Eto’o has been elected president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) on Saturday.

10. EPL: Ronaldo fires Man Utd past Norwich; Liverpool, Chelsea seal wins

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal for Manchester United as they defeat Norwich 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday night. Read more

