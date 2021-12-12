Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, December 12, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. ‘Stop complaining of marginalization, grab opportunities,’ Uzodinma charges Igbo youths
The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on Saturday urged Igbo youths to stop complaining of marginalization by the current administration and instead grab opportunities before them. Read more
‘Stop complaining of marginalization, grab opportunities,’ Uzodinma charges Igbo youths
2. Nigeria’s primary problem is religion – Soyinka
The Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Saturday identified religion as Nigeria’s primary problem. Read more
3 Dogara decries proliferation of varsities in Nigeria, charges FG, ASUU to avert another strike
The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Saturday decried the proliferation of universities in Nigeria. Read more
https://www.ripplesnigeria.com/dogara-decries-proliferation-of-varsities-in-nigeria-charge-fg-asuu-to-avert-another-strike/
4. Nobody is happy in Nigeria due to insecurity, other challenges —Ortom
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has bemoaned that the populace is unhappy with the current state of affairs in the country, especially the deteriorating security situation. Read more
Nobody is happy in Nigeria due to insecurity, other challenges —Ortom
5. NGX Roundup: Investors spend N26.90bn on stocks, First Bank, Sterling Bank top trades
Investors traded 2.630 billion shares worth N26.90 billion in 20,848 deals on the floor of the Nigerian capital market this week. Read more
NGX Roundup: Investors spend N26.90bn on stocks, First Bank, Sterling Bank top trades
READ ALSO: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, December 11, 2021
6. GTCO shareholders pocket N75bn as Nigeria’s five biggest banks end the week on high
Nigeria’s five biggest banks, First Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Access Bank, and Zenith Bank ended the week on a high with the quintet netting N179.82 billion from the Nigerian capital market at the close of business. Read more
GTCO shareholders pocket N75bn as Nigeria’s five biggest banks end the week on high
7. Nigerian Army dismisses reports on abduction of travellers in Borno
The Nigerian Army on Saturday dismissed the reports on the abduction of travellers along the Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway in Borno State. Read more
Nigerian Army dismisses reports on abduction of travellers in Borno
8. Atiku advocates ‘severe consequences’ for parents who refuse to send children to school
Nigeria’s former vice-president Atiku Abubakar has advocated strict consequences for parents who refuse to allow formal education for their children. Read more
Atiku advocates ‘severe consequences’ for parents who refuse to send children to school
9. JUST IN: Cameroon legend, Eto’o elected president of national federation, FECAFOOT
Samuel Eto’o has been elected president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) on Saturday.
JUST IN: Cameroon legend, Eto’o elected president of national federation, FECAFOOT
10. EPL: Ronaldo fires Man Utd past Norwich; Liverpool, Chelsea seal wins
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal for Manchester United as they defeat Norwich 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday night. Read more
EPL: Ronaldo fires Man Utd past Norwich; Liverpool, Chelsea seal wins
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....
SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders
The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...