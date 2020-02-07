10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers Friday morning, February 7, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Friday morning.

1. Success in anti-terror campaign has restored Nigeria’s pride – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday the success in the fight against insurgency has restored Nigeria’s honour in the world. The President stated this during the inauguration of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Agusta 109 power helicopters in Abuja. He commended the security operatives for playing critical roles in securing the nation, describing them as “a source of pride to the country.” According to him, the acquisition of the aircraft is an expression of his administration’s commitment to end the Boko Haram menace. Read more

2. INEC deregisters 74 political parties

The Independent National electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday deregistered 74 political parties in the country. The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja, said the decision was in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). He said 16 political parties survived the INEC cut. Read more

3. Ozekhome accuses EFCC of detaining Adoke, even after meeting bail conditions

Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the counsel to the immediate past Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Ibrahim Bello Adoke, on Thursday lamented the alleged refusal of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release his client a week after meeting his court imposed bail conditions.

Ozekhome also declared that it was clear from the actions of the EFCC that Adoke was no longer being prosecuted but persecuted. The Senior Advocate of Nigeria said this in a statement on Thursday, adding that it was unfortunate that about a week after Justice Idris Kutigi of an FCT High Court granted Adoke bail, the EFCC had refused to release him. Read more

4. ICPC insists Obono-Obla is still on list of wanted suspects

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), on Thursday declared that the sacked Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Chief Okoi Obono-Obla is still a wanted man.

This was disclosed at a press briefing by the spokesperson of the ICPC, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, in Abuja, where she highlighted major achievements of the agency in 2019. Responding to a question on the status of the former SPIP chairman with the agency, Okoduwa said: “Yes, we have read in the media about his being available in the country, that he is making statements on social media platforms. Read more

5. Sultan carpets group’s Operation ‘Shege Ka Fassa’, asks Northern leaders to caution them

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, on Thursday carpeted the action of Coalition of Northern Groups for floating what they called Operation Shege Ka Fassa, a supposed security network, akin to Southwest’s Operation Amotekun, for the Northern part of the country.

The Sultan, who blamed leaders and elders of the region for the development, called on them to caution the youths behind the move and not allow them take the lead.

The Sultan, who spoke at a Northern Security Meeting in Kaduna on Thursday, said: “I saw it on the television, and the media gave them attention. Now, the elders allowed these youths to go forward. So, the elites are our problems, the elders are our problems. If the elders don’t take the lead, the youth will do whatever they like and think they are right. You have to caution these youths by giving them good leadership. Read more

6. Nigeria govt slashes visa fees for US nationals

The Federal Government on Thursday slashed its visa application charges for citizens of the United States from $180 to $160. The old amount comprised $160 as visa fee and $20 as “processing and expedient fees.” The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, said in a February 5 memo marked NIS/HQ/CGI/806/7 and addressed to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that the reduction followed a review of the US’ visa reciprocity policy for Nigeria. Read more

7. Two terror commanders, policeman die during Ansaru camp’s invasion

Nigeria Police Force said on Thursday two terror commanders were killed and three terrorists arrested when its operatives invaded Ansaru group’s camp in Kaduna, Wednesday. The Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement, added that police officers recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the terrorists.

He said a police inspector was also killed and 13 other policemen injured in the attack. The police had said in an earlier statement that 250 terrorists and bandits were killed in the raids on terrorists’ hideouts in Kaduna. Read more

8. PDP TO BUHARI: Apologise to Lagosians for current transportation challenges

The Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday blamed the President Muhammadu Buhari for the challenges Lagosians are facing following the ban on the use of commercial motorcycles and tricycles by the state government.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement that President Buhari, who was a military Head of State in 1985, terminated the Lagos metro rail line project initiated by the then governor of the state, Lateef Jakande. According to the party, the project was to facilitate mass transportation within Lagos, as Nigeria’s commercial nerve center. Read more

9. Reps reject NIMASA chief’s reasons for non-submission of audited report

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts on Thursday condemned the failure of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) to submit its audited Accounts to the Auditor General of the Federation from 2014 till date. However, the Committee is currently reviewing claims of alleged deliberate and reckless refusal by non-treasury funded Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to render audited accounts to the OAGF. Read more

10. Four die in Ondo bank robbery

The Ondo State police command said on Thursday four people were killed in a bank robbery in Ile -Oluji, headquarters of Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo local government area of the state. The command spokesman, CSP Femi Joseph, disclosed this to journalists in Akure, the state capital. The victims, according to eyewitnesses, were two policemen and two others who were yet to be identified. Read more

