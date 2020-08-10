10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, August 10, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Kashamu’s ‘political doggedness and sagacity’ admirable —Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday expressed sadness over the death of a former federal lawmaker, Buruji Kashamu. Read more

2. Nigeria records 437 new cases of COVID-19 as total figure rises to 46,577; death toll stands at 945

Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 437 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. We’re tired of condolences from the govt, time to end the killings —CAN President

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, on Sunday urged the Federal Government to immediately overhaul the country’s security apparatus. Read more

4. Nigeria’s value system is so bad now that online fraudsters are the new role models — Alison-Madueke

A former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, on Friday, lamented that societal values had been badly eroded in Nigeria. Read more

5. No northerner should vie for presidency in 2023, El-Rufai restates position

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, said on Saturday he would not support a northern candidate for the presidency in 2023. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, August 9

6. COVID-19: SERAP tells World Bank to ‘tread carefully’ in disbursing $114m credit to Nigeria

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has sent an open letter to the World Bank President Mr David Malpass, urging him to encourage the Federal Government and 36 state governments to publicly commit to transparency and accountability in the spending of the $114.28m credit and grant for COVID-19, which the Bank’s Board of Directors recently approved for Nigeria, including by publishing details on a dedicated website. Read more

7. DSS releases Bakare, three other #RevolutionNow protesters

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the co-convener of the #Revolutionnow Movement, Olawale Bakare. Read more

8. FLOODS: NEMA advises state govts to be prepared

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has moved to advise State Governments to take proactive and necessary mitigative measures against flooding in their domains. Read more

9. Unknown assailants kill Anambra governor’s security aide

Unknown assailants on Sunday killed the Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Anambra State Governor, Mr. Azubuike Ekwegbalu. Read more

10. Rivers Utd reject ‘fake’ NPFL final table, to drag organizers to CAF, FIFA

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Rivers United have rejected the final standings of the 2020 season of the league. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions