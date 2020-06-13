10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, June 13, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. 627 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total beyond the 15,000 mark to 15,181; deaths now 399

For the second consecutive day, Nigeria recorded more than 600 COVID-19 cases, after the country’s centre for disease control confirmed 627 new infections in 22 states of the federation and Abuja Friday night. Read more

2. Power play in Aso Rock, as Buhari, Aisha’s aides go against each other

Another round of power show seems to be playing out in the nation’s seat of power, this time between aides to the number one citizen and those of his wife. Read more

3. Despite disqualification, Edo APC chairman insists Obaseki will contest, win gov election

The disqualification by the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting the Edo 2020 governorship poll, the party chairman in the state, Anselem Ojezua has said. Read more

4. 102 stranded Nigerians arrive from Egypt

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said on Friday at least 102 stranded Nigerians had been evacuated from Egypt. Read more

5. We’ll gladly accept Obaseki —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Friday it would gladly admit the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, into its fold if he decided to pitch his tent with the party. Read more

6. COVID-19: Health worker dies in Gombe

The Gombe State government said on Friday a Senior Registrar in Paediatrics with the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe, Abubakar Mohammed, has died from COVID-19 in the state. Read more

7. COVID-19 hitting the Americas hardest —WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday the Americas were bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic at present with North and South America currently having four of the 10 worst-hit countries in the world. Read more

8. APC chieftain wants Nigerian govt to compensate Abiola’s family over June 12

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, on Friday urged the Federal Government to compensate the family of the late business mogul, Chief Moshood Abiola, due to the losses and pains they suffered after the annulment of June 12,1993 presidential election. Read more

9. EDO: APC screening panel did a thorough job —Ize-Iyamu

One of the three cleared All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has commended the party’s screening committee for carrying out a thorough job. Read more

10. Task force arrests 500 illegal miners in Ondo

The Ondo State government said on Friday that at least 500 illegal miners had been arrested by operatives of Special Mines Surveillance Task Force on Illegal Mining. Read more

