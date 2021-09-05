10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, September 5, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. LG ELECTION: Hoodlums snatch 30 voting machines in Kaduna

Suspected hoodlums on Saturday snatched 30 Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) during the local council election in Kaduna State. Read more

2. ‘I will mount pressure on security agents to find your brother’s killers, Keyamo tells Sowore

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, said on Saturday would mount relentless pressure on security operatives to track down suspected killers of Olajide Sowore, younger brother of Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore. Read more

3. Another strike looms in health sector, as unions give Nigerian govt 15-day ultimatum

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Association have issued the Federal Government a 15-day ultimatum over the commencement of an indefinite strike due to outstanding welfare issues with the union. Read more

4. PDP wins El-Rufai’s polling unit in Kaduna local council election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in polling unit of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, during Saturday’s local council election in the state. Read more

5. NCC directs Glo, other Telcos to shut down operations in Zamfara, surrounding states

Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has directed Telecommunications companies to shutdown their operation in Zamfara and other neighbouring states. In a memo dated September 4, 2021, network providers were informed that the shutdown is necessitated by insecurity in the state and regions around it. Read more

6. Ndume renews call for prosecution of repentant Boko Haram insurgents

The Chairman of Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, on Saturday demanded the prosecution of repentant Boko Haram insurgents. Read more

7. Gunmen kidnap elder brother of Katsina SSG

Unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted Kabir Muhammad Inuwa, an elder brother to the Secretary to the Katsina State Government (SSG) Mustapha Inuwa. Read more

8. Troops arrest two men with Indian hemp worth N9.5m in Plateau

Troops of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have arrested two men with Indian hemp worth N9.5 million in Plateau State. Read more

9. Akwa Ibom CP orders arrest of police officer as suspect dies in custody

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew has ordered the arrest of one ASP Joweigha Michael over the alleged involvement in the murder of a suspect, Kubiat Isaac, in custody. Read more

10. Ugwunwa wins gold in javelin to wrap up Nigeria’s participation in Tokyo Paralympics

Flora Ugwunwa successfully defended her Paralympic crown, drawing the curtains on Team Nigeria’s participation at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, winning gold in the women’s F54 Javelin event on Saturday. Read more

