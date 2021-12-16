10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, December 16, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. EFCC uncovers fresh $72.8m linked to Diezani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered a fresh sum of $72.87 million allegedly belonging to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke. Read more

2. APC governors behind Buhari’s reluctance to sign Electoral Bill – Falana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, claimed on Wednesday some “powerful governors and politicians” are behind the reluctance of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Amendment Bill. Read more

3. APC has set Nigeria 20 years backward — Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Wednesday the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken Nigeria 20 years backward. Read more

4. HURIWA faults NSA, Monguno, over names of terrorist supporters in northern region

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has criticised the Federal Government and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno over recurring terrorist attacks particularly in the North-West of the country. Read more

5. Police disrupts Abuja #NorthIsBleeding protests, arrests four persons

The #NorthIsBleeding protest which erupted in response to recurring banditry and insecurity was on Wednesday disrupted by the Nigerian Police in Abuja. Read more

6. NGX: Investors pocket N20.78bn as First Bank, International Breweries trade high

The Nigerian capital market recovered from the previous day’s loss to post a 0.09 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Wednesday. Read more

7. Nigeria’s inflation rate drops for 8th consecutive month, defying market reality

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s inflation for the eight consecutive months has dropped and now stands at 15.40% in November from 15.99% reported in October. Read more

8. Police arraigns 15 suspects over invasion of Justice Odili’s residence

Police on Wednesday arraigned 15 suspects at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over the invasion of the Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili’s home in the nation’s capital. Read more

9. Nigerian govt approves 20% salary increase for police officers

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved a 20 percent increase in salaries for personnel of the Nigeria Police Force. Read more

10. Ogun monarch’s son, woman found dead inside car without clothes

Azeez Ilias, a 37-year-old son of a traditional ruler in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, has been found dead in his car parked in front of a building at Ago Egun in the Idiroko area of the state. Read more

