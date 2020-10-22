10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, October 22, 2020

Suspected hoodlums on Wednesday attacked the Ibeju Lekki Local Government Secretariat, Igando-Oloja, Lagos State, and burnt down offices on the premises. Read more
The Lagos State Police Command said on Wednesday hoodlums masquerading as #EndSARS protesters had killed two policemen in the state in the last two days. Read more
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday ordered the immediate withdrawal of all police officers attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) across the country. Read more
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday gave a 48-hour ultimatum to fleeing inmates of the state’s correctional facilities to return to the centres. Read more
Hoodlums on Wednesday attacked the Lagos High Court, Igbosere, and carted away computers, printers, files, fans, air conditioners, and other items. Read more
For the second time in one week, the National Examinations Council (NECO) on Wednesday rescheduled the examination of three subjects due to what it termed circumstances beyond its control. Read more
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has imposed a 24-hour curfew in three local government areas of the state. Read more
Indigenous carriers – Arik Air, Air Peace and Azman Air – have called off flights for their Lagos-bound passengers after Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared a 24-hour curfew on Tuesday. Read more
Contracts of below N5 billion will no longer be awarded to foreign companies in Nigeria, the Nigerian government said on Tuesday. Read more
German giants, Bayern Munich kicked off their Champions League title defence with a 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night. Read more
- BRT operator, Primero, says it lost N100m to #EndSARS protest - October 22, 2020
- Currency in circulation climbs to N2.426tn –CBN - October 22, 2020
- Bayelsa gov, Diri, sets up Judicial Panel, Rights’ Committee to address demands of #EndSARS protesters - October 22, 2020