10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, October 22, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Hoodlums set ablaze Ibeju Lekki local government secretariat

Suspected hoodlums on Wednesday attacked the Ibeju Lekki Local Government Secretariat, Igando-Oloja, Lagos State, and burnt down offices on the premises. Read more

2. Police confirms killing of two officers, attack on TVC, The Nation Newspaper, others

The Lagos State Police Command said on Wednesday hoodlums masquerading as #EndSARS protesters had killed two policemen in the state in the last two days. Read more

3. IGP orders withdrawal of policemen from VIPs with immediate effect

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday ordered the immediate withdrawal of all police officers attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) across the country. Read more

4. Obaseki gives fleeing inmates 48 hours to return to correctional centres

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday gave a 48-hour ultimatum to fleeing inmates of the state’s correctional facilities to return to the centres. Read more

5. Lagos court set on fire, items stolen

Hoodlums on Wednesday attacked the Lagos High Court, Igbosere, and carted away computers, printers, files, fans, air conditioners, and other items. Read more

6. Again, NECO reschedules examination for three papers

For the second time in one week, the National Examinations Council (NECO) on Wednesday rescheduled the examination of three subjects due to what it termed circumstances beyond its control. Read more

7. Wike imposes 24-hour curfew in three LGAs in Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has imposed a 24-hour curfew in three local government areas of the state. Read more

8. Arik, Air Peace, Azman Air cancel flights

Indigenous carriers – Arik Air, Air Peace and Azman Air – have called off flights for their Lagos-bound passengers after Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declared a 24-hour curfew on Tuesday. Read more

9. Nigerian govt bars foreign firms from bidding for contracts below N5bn

Contracts of below N5 billion will no longer be awarded to foreign companies in Nigeria, the Nigerian government said on Tuesday. Read more

10. UCL: Bayern begin title defence with big win after Shakhtar stun Real Madrid

German giants, Bayern Munich kicked off their Champions League title defence with a 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night. Read more

