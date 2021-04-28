10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Again, El-Rufai rules out negotiation, amnesty for bandits, kidnappers in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has reiterated his stance that the state would never surrender to bandits and kidnappers by offering ransom or negotiating with them in the face of incessant abductions in the state. Read more

2. Reps urge Nigerian govt to declare state of emergency on insecurity

The House of Representative on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on the country’s security challenges. Read more

3. Buhari urges U.S to relocate Hq of Africa COMMAND over insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday called on the United State government to consider relocating the headquarters of its U.S African Command from Germany to the African continent. Read more

4. Nigeria and its agencies lose sleep when a matter has to do with us, IPOB reacts to NBC sanction on Channels TV

In the wake of the penalty on Channels TV by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group has slammed the commission for its dishonesty and double standards. Read more

5. Buhari unserious about tackling Nigeria’s insecurity – Gov Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari has not demonstrated enough seriousness in the efforts at tackling the country’s insecurity. Read more

6. APC to rule Nigeria beyond 2023 – Tinubu

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu said on Tuesday the party has bright chances of ruling the country beyond 2023. Read more

7. NSE: Investors lose N6.83bn. Chip, UPL among top losers

Investors lost N6.83 billion during trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday, ending six consecutive days of positive run at the bourse. Read more

8. Delta police arrests three kidnappers while collecting ransom, rescues victim

Three kidnappers who abducted one Peter Okologo in Delta State have been arrested by the state Police Command at Nigercat Ekpan in the Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, and rescued the victim. Read more

9. Pregnant girl begs parents for rescue as bandits release another video of abducted Kaduna students

Armed bandits on Tuesday released another video of the abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka.

The abducted had on March 14 released a video of the students who were abducted from the college three days earlier. Read more

10. Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi

Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions