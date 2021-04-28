10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Again, El-Rufai rules out negotiation, amnesty for bandits, kidnappers in Kaduna
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has reiterated his stance that the state would never surrender to bandits and kidnappers by offering ransom or negotiating with them in the face of incessant abductions in the state. Read more
2. Reps urge Nigerian govt to declare state of emergency on insecurity
The House of Representative on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on the country’s security challenges. Read more
3. Buhari urges U.S to relocate Hq of Africa COMMAND over insecurity
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday called on the United State government to consider relocating the headquarters of its U.S African Command from Germany to the African continent. Read more
4. Nigeria and its agencies lose sleep when a matter has to do with us, IPOB reacts to NBC sanction on Channels TV
In the wake of the penalty on Channels TV by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group has slammed the commission for its dishonesty and double standards. Read more
5. Buhari unserious about tackling Nigeria’s insecurity – Gov Ortom
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari has not demonstrated enough seriousness in the efforts at tackling the country’s insecurity. Read more
6. APC to rule Nigeria beyond 2023 – Tinubu
The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu said on Tuesday the party has bright chances of ruling the country beyond 2023. Read more
7. NSE: Investors lose N6.83bn. Chip, UPL among top losers
Investors lost N6.83 billion during trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday, ending six consecutive days of positive run at the bourse. Read more
8. Delta police arrests three kidnappers while collecting ransom, rescues victim
Three kidnappers who abducted one Peter Okologo in Delta State have been arrested by the state Police Command at Nigercat Ekpan in the Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, and rescued the victim. Read more
9. Pregnant girl begs parents for rescue as bandits release another video of abducted Kaduna students
Armed bandits on Tuesday released another video of the abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka.
The abducted had on March 14 released a video of the students who were abducted from the college three days earlier. Read more
10. Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi
Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night. Read more
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi
Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...
EPL top four: Leicester won’t make last season’s mistake —Iheanacho
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho says he does not want what happened to Leicester City last season to repeat itself...
SportsBusiness: Liverpool announce £46m loss; Arsenal ‘not for sale’ amid takeover interests
English Premier League club, Liverpool have announced that they made a pre-tax loss of £46m for the year ending 31...
Nagelsmann to replace Flick as Bayern manager at end of season
RB Leipzig coach, Julian Nagelsmann will be replacing Hansi Flick as manager of Bayern Munich at the end of the...
Osimhen scores goal no.7 as Napoli overtake Juventus in UCL qualification race
Victor Osimhen has continued to score for Napoli as his effort on Monday helped them beat 10-man Torino 2-0 in...
Latest Tech News
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...