10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Sunday Igboho’s Ibadan home comes under attack by unknown gunmen

The home of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba Freedom fighter, who has been at the forefront of the agitation for a Yoruba nation came under attack on Monday morning. Read more

2. Anambra govt imposes curfew on six communities over violence

Anambra State government on Monday imposed a curfew on six communities in the state following the killing of nine people during violence in the areas. Read more

3. Nigeria ranked third-worst in governance index by Singapore group

Nigeria has been ranked the third-worst country in good governance index by a group in Singapore. Read more

4. Lawmaker claims DSS refused to tender report on Pantami’s past during screening

As the arguments rage on regarding whether the Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami, should tender his resignation over his extremist past, a member of the House of Representatives has made a startling revelation. Read more

5. Kaduna varsity officials sing different tunes over increase of tuition fees to N500,000

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Kaduna State University (KASU), Adamu Nuhu Bargo, has debunked the news in the media that the institution has reviewed its tuition fees from about N26,000 to the tune of N500,000, calling on students, parents and the general public to disregard such reports. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, April 26, 2021

6. Investors gain N100bn in Nigeria’s stock market. Linkage Assurance, Transcorp among top gainers

Investors in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) gained over N100 billion on Monday as the bourse bullish run extended to another week. Read more

7. Nigerian govt bans importation of refined sugar from Free Trade Zones

The Federal Government has banned the importation of refined sugar and its derivatives from the country’s Free Trade Zones (FTZs). Read more

8. Lagos Police allays residents’ fears over reports of ethnic clash at LASU area

In response to reports of an ethnic crisis, in the Ojo area of the state, the Lagos State Police Command has implored residents to disregard such claims. Read more

9. Bandits reportedly kill six persons in Katsina communities

Armed bandits have reportedly killed six persons in three communities in the Sabuwa local government area of Katsina State. Read more

10. Iheanacho inspires comeback win as Leicester make progress in top-four chase

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored a wonder goal for Leicester City in their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Read more

Opinions

