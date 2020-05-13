10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, May 13, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will make your Wednesday morning.

1. Reps urge Buhari to order prosecution of security agents involved in rights abuses, killings during COVID-19 lockdown

The House of Representatives Tuesday implored President Muhammad Buhari to order the prosecution of security agents implicated in human rights abuses and killing of innocent Nigerians during the enforcement of COVID-19 lockdown. Read more

2. 146 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as total climbs to 4787; death toll now 158

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections increased to 4,787 on Tuesday night after the nation’s centre for disease control confirmed 146 new cases in several parts of the country. Read more

3. COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: Miyetti Allah asks members to stay away from Oyo

The Miyetti Allah on Tuesday ordered its members to stay away from Oyo State till the Federal Government lifted the ban on interstate travel. Read more

4. COVID-19: PTF tasks scientists, corporate organizations on research for cure of COVID-19

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, Tuesday challenged corporate organisations in the country to scale up the sponsoring of researches on local cure for COVID-19. Read more

5. NNPC, Sahara Group, others partner to extend COVID-19 intervention to states

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Melee Kyari, said on Tuesday the Corporation and its partners would extend the ongoing COVID-19 medical intervention to other states of the federation yet to benefit from the initiative. Read more

6. ‘Shameful’ of Buhari’s govt to import COVID-19 herbal drug from Madagascar —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday faulted the Federal Government’s decision to approve the importation of Madagascan herbal therapy for treatment of COVID-19 patients in the country. Read more

7. Going against NCDC advice, Kogi conducts its own COVID-19 tests, declares 111 persons negative

The Kogi State government said Tuesday 111 suspected COVID-19 cases in the state had tested negative for the disease. Read more

8. NDDC: Senate investigation to complement govt’s forensic audit —Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, said on Tuesday the Senate’s investigation into the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) finances was to complement the Federal Government’s ongoing forensic audit of the commission. Read more

9. COVID-19 patient delivered of baby boy at LUTH

A 37-year-old COVID-19 patient has been delivered of a baby boy at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba. Read more

10. ‘She stopped me from becoming a lawyer’, frustrated woman drowns baby in Lagos

The Lagos State police command has confirmed the arrest of a 22-year-old woman, Adisa Funmilola, for allegedly drowning her baby in the Gowon Estate area of Lagos. Read more

