Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, June 5, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Fuel subsidy: NLC absent as Nigerian govt meets TUC, Tinubu to set up committee on minimum wage

The Federal Government on Sunday met with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in a bid to resolve the crisis trailing the removal of fuel subsidy in the country.Read more

2. Sanwo-Olu urges NLC to drop planned fuel subsidy strike

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to suspend the planned nationwide strike over fuel subsidy removal.Read more

3. Kogi APC governorship candidate, Ododo, picks teacher as running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, on Sunday, unveiled a primary school teacher, Salifu Joel, as his running mate for the November 11 election in the state.Read more

4. Imo LP governorship candidate, Achonu chooses ex-Reps member as running mate

The Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo State, Athan Achonu, has picked a former member of the House of Representatives, Tony Nwulu, as his running mate for the November 11 election in the state.Read more

5. Makinde seeks review of Supreme Court’s ruling on sacked Oyo local council chairmen

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has sought the review of a Supreme Court’s order on the payment of salaries and allowances of local government chairmen and councilors sacked in 2019.Read more

6. Adeleke dissolves Osun House of Assembly

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has dissolved the State House of Assembly.

He also proclaimed the 8th Assembly which will be inaugurated on Tuesday in Osogbo, the state capital.Read more

7. Surge of Nigeria’s short lets opens doors to unprecedented real estate profits

Shortlet, also known as short-term rental, has been gaining popularity in the Nigerian real estate business in recent years.Read more

8. Stock market roundup: Investors buy N46.64bn worth of shares after Tinubu’s inauguration

The Nigerian stock market opened for four days in the just concluded week due to the public holiday on Monday, in celebration of the Presidential inauguration of Bola Tinubu.Read more

9. Gunmen kill 30 in Sokoto communities

Gunmen on Sunday killed 30 people during attacks on communities in the Tangaza local government area of Sokoto State.Read more

10. Flying Eagles knocked out of World Cup by South Korea

It was the end of the road for Nigeria’s Flying Eagles as they were knocked out of the U-20 FIFA World Cup following a 1-0 defeat to South Korea.Read more

