Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday May 2nd 2022

1. PDP wins all positions in Benue LG elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the seats in the 23 local government areas in the just concluded elections in Benue local council elections held on Saturday. Read more

2. In counter accusation, Army accuses IPOB of campaign against Nigerian soldiers

The Nigerian Army has claimed that members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are maligning the institution by exploiting photos of phony soldiers caught by Nigerian army personnel recently. Read more

3. 2023: Ohanaeze slams Northern elders for opposing zoning of presidencyl

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Sunday slammed its northern counterparts, the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) for opposing calls for political parties to zone their 2023 presidential tickets to the South-East. Read more

4. Atiku charges govt to grant ASUU’s demands, says country’s educational system dying gradually

In the spirit of this year’s International Workers’ Day, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential aspirant under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has demanded swift resolution to the ongoing furore between the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Read more

5. Six aspirants to vie for PDP governorship ticket in Lagos

At least six aspirants will vie for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in Lagos, the party said on Sunday. Read more

6. Anambra govt denies reports on $20m investment in Sabmiller group

Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, has denied rumors of a $20 million Anambra State investment in Sabmiller Group. Read more

7. Fintech start-up, Flutterwave reveals why 86FB accounts were suspended

Nigeria’s fintech company, Flutterwave, has dismissed a claim by 86FB, a gambling platform offering investment services, that it withheld funds belonging to Nigerians who invested in its promotion offerings. Read more

8. EFCC declares 59 suspects wanted over multiple frauds of N435bn, $397m, €9.9m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has placed 59 suspects on its ‘Most Wanted List’ over various fraudulent activities amounting to about N435bn, $397 million and €9.9 million. Read more

9. Police arrests suspected cultist in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested a suspected notorious cultist, Rotimi Adebiyi, in the state. Read more

10. Champions League place: Arsenal reclaim EPL fourth spot with win over West Ham

Arsenal have boosted their chances of clinching a Champions League ticket this season after defeating West Ham 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday. Read more

