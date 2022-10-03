Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday October 3rd 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Tinubu dismisses reports on withdrawal from presidential race, death (VIDEO)
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has dismissed reports on his withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race. Read more
2. Buhari bestows national honours on serving govs, ministers, Special Assistants, others (FULL LIST)
The Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari is set to confer National honours on 437 high-achieving Nigerians, according to a list which went viral on Sunday. Read more
3. Tinubu appoints Masari, Wamako as campaign Senior Advisers
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appointed the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, as Senior Adviser on Administration and Government for his 2023 campaign programme. Read more
4. Ayu, Atiku possibly on agenda as Wike, 4 other govs meet in Enugu
Five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opposing the retention of Iyorchia Ayu as the party’s national chairman met on Sunday in Enugu to devise a new strategy on their agitation. Read more
5. UK court grants Kanu’s family leave to challenge govt
A court in the United Kingdom has granted the family of embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, leave to challenge the British government over its failure to intervene in his “extraordinary rendition’ from Kenya to Nigeria. Read more
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday October 2nd 2022
6. NNPC Limited acquires Oando filling stations, others
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has acquired all 380 Oando retail outlets, aviation and gas brands nationwide from OVH Energy. Read more
7. Nigeria-China bilateral trade reaches $12.03bn
The volume of bilateral trade between Nigeria and China has reached $12.03 billion. Read more
8. One dies as fire razes two buildings in Lagos
A 50-year-old man was confirmed dead in an early morning fire at a building in the Bariga area of the state on Sunday. Read more
9. Police arrests two suspected cultists in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested two suspected cultists and recovered firearms in the state. Read more
10. Osasuna end Real Madrid’s perfect start to season
Real Madrid’s perfect start to the season has come to an end after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Osasuna in La Liga on Sunday. Read more
