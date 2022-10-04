Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday October 4th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Nigerian govt disowns viral National Honours list

The Federal Government, on Monday, describes the list of candidates for national honors being passed around by various internet media outlets as fraudulent. Read more

2. Father Mbaka in trouble again, sacked as Adoration ministry head, sent to monastery

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr Ejike Mbaka, has been removed as the head of the Adoration chaplaincy a few days after a three-month suspension slammed on him by the Enugu Catholic Diocese was lifted. Read more

3. Buhari’s govt deserves pass mark on infrastructure, human capital development – Ex-gov Al-Makura

The former governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-Makura, said on Monday the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has recorded tremendous achievements in infrastructure and human capital development in the last seven years. Read more

4. Walid Jibrin sheds light on resignation from PDP BoT

The former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Walid Jibrin, on Monday, explained why he resigned from the position. Read more

5. ‘Rely on what’s tangible’, Gov Umahi tells Nigerians in aftermath of Tinubu’s ‘proof of life’ video

In apparent defence of the health of the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has advised Nigerians to pay attention to what is tangible as far as 2023 race is concerned. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday October 3rd 2022

6. GTCO, NGX Group, Nigerian banks are stocks to watch this week

Trading this week will be held for four days due to the public holiday slated for Monday, October 3, to mark Independence Day. Stocks to watch within these four days are Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), NGX Group, and Nigerian banks. Read more

7. Nigerian govt to buy China’s N42,80bn new passenger plane for national carrier

The federal government of Nigeria is looking at buying China’s newly-certified C919 passenger jet, which is worth over $99 million or N42 billion. Read more

8. Footballer slumps, dies on Lagos pitch

An unidentified footballer has slumped and died on a pitch in the Lekki area of Lagos State. Read more

9. NDLEA arrests 121 suspects, seals 13 properties in Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 121 suspected drug traffickers and sealed 13 properties in Kaduna State. Read more

10. Super Falcons set for friendly with world champions Japan

All systems are go for the senior women’s international friendly match between Japan and Nigeria’s Super Falcons on Thursday in Kobe. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now