Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday July 21th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation's newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘I will speak during handover to Tinubu,’ Buhari predicts APC’s 2023 victory at meeting with Shettima

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday predicted the victory of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 election. Read more

2. Senate passes bill on establishment of National Social Security Commission

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill on the establishment of the National Social Security Commission. Read more

3. ASUU: Presidency dismisses reports on Buhari’s 14-day ultimatum to education minister

The presidency has dismissed as false, reports on President Muhammadu Buhari’s two-week ultimatum to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to resolve the dispute between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Read more

4. IPOB accuses Imo Gov Uzodinma of using ‘terrorist’ Ebubeagu outfit to kill South-East youths

The Ebubeagu security group has come under fire from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the murder of seven wedding guests in Imo State. Read more

5. Katsina Gov Masari indicts Nigerian Govt, security agencies over worsening insecurity

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari has indicted the Federal Government, state governments and security agencies of having failed to secure Nigerians as insecurity continues to escalate in the country. Read more

6. NGX: Nigerian Breweries among top losers as investors drop N65.9bn in 8 hours

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N65.9 billion following the dip in equity capitalization by -0.23 percent on Wednesday. Read more

7. Another blackout looms as national grid collapses for 6th time in 2022

The Nigerian national grid collapsed again on Wednesday morning, a few weeks after the Federal Government moved to address the chronic power supply problems in the country. Read more

8. NLC pickets MTN headquarters, as faceoff over welfare intensifies

The Headquarters of MTN Nigeria was picketed on Wednesday by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) amid disagreement over staff welfare. The telecommunications company had been accused of not prioritising its staff on the lower cadre. Read more

9. Atiku proffers solution to Nigeria’s power sector challenges

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday condemned the collapse of the country’s national grid. Read more

10. Bassey completes switch to Ajax, signs five-year contract

Super Eagles star, Calvin Bassey has successfully completed a move from Scottish club Rangers to Dutch side Ajax. Read more

