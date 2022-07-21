News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday July 21th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. ‘I will speak during handover to Tinubu,’ Buhari predicts APC’s 2023 victory at meeting with Shettima
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday predicted the victory of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 election. Read more
2. Senate passes bill on establishment of National Social Security Commission
The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill on the establishment of the National Social Security Commission. Read more
3. ASUU: Presidency dismisses reports on Buhari’s 14-day ultimatum to education minister
The presidency has dismissed as false, reports on President Muhammadu Buhari’s two-week ultimatum to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to resolve the dispute between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Read more
4. IPOB accuses Imo Gov Uzodinma of using ‘terrorist’ Ebubeagu outfit to kill South-East youths
The Ebubeagu security group has come under fire from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the murder of seven wedding guests in Imo State. Read more
5. Katsina Gov Masari indicts Nigerian Govt, security agencies over worsening insecurity
The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari has indicted the Federal Government, state governments and security agencies of having failed to secure Nigerians as insecurity continues to escalate in the country. Read more
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday July 20th 2022
6. NGX: Nigerian Breweries among top losers as investors drop N65.9bn in 8 hours
Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N65.9 billion following the dip in equity capitalization by -0.23 percent on Wednesday. Read more
7. Another blackout looms as national grid collapses for 6th time in 2022
The Nigerian national grid collapsed again on Wednesday morning, a few weeks after the Federal Government moved to address the chronic power supply problems in the country. Read more
8. NLC pickets MTN headquarters, as faceoff over welfare intensifies
The Headquarters of MTN Nigeria was picketed on Wednesday by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) amid disagreement over staff welfare. The telecommunications company had been accused of not prioritising its staff on the lower cadre. Read more
9. Atiku proffers solution to Nigeria’s power sector challenges
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday condemned the collapse of the country’s national grid. Read more
10. Bassey completes switch to Ajax, signs five-year contract
Super Eagles star, Calvin Bassey has successfully completed a move from Scottish club Rangers to Dutch side Ajax. Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...