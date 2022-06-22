Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, June 22nd 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari names nominees to replace Amaechi, Akpabio, others as ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a list of seven minister nominees to the Senate seeking their confirmation. Read more

2. Afegbua resigns from PDP over Atiku’s emergence as presidential candidate

Former media aide to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Kassim Afegbua, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the party’s presidential ticket going to the North instead of the South. Read more

3. Three more senators dump APC

Three Senators elected on platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resigned their membership of the ruling party. Read more

4. Dep Speaker educates lawmaker on how to veto Buhari on Electoral Act

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday schooled a house member on the process to follow if he wants to move to override President Muhammadu Buhari on a Bill. Read more

5. Plateau PDP guber candidate, Mutfwang, unveils female running mate

The Plateau State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Caleb Mutfwang on Tuesday, unveiled his running mate in the 2023 elections, a former local council boss, Josephine Chundung Piyo. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, June 21st 2022

6. Dangote Cement, MRS lift Nigeria’s capital market as investors make N180.6bn

The Nigerian capital market rebounded from its consecutive losses on Tuesday following the rise in equity capitalization by 0.66 percent on Tuesday. Read more

7. Nigeria begins decentralisation of power grid, invests $550m in power sector

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday the Federal Government has commenced the decentralisation of the national grid to address the challenges of power supply across the country. Read more

8. Court convicts two men for internet fraud in Kwara

Justice Mahmud AbdulGafar of the Kwara High Court, Ilorin, on Tuesday convicted two men for cybercrime and possession of proceeds of illegal activities. Read more

9. Suspected herdsmen kill five in Benue community

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed at least five people in a fresh attack at Mbagwen community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. Read more

10. FG ‘proud’ as Golden Eaglets reach WAFU U-17 final, qualify for 2023 AFCON

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has expressed his pleasure towards Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets after the team zoomed into the final of the ongoing WAFU U-17 championship. Read more

