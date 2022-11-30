Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, November 30, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Court sentences IGP Baba to three months in prison for contempt

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, slammed a three-month imprisonment on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, for disobeying a court order.Read more

2. 2023: APC campaign council lists conditions for Tinubu-Obi debate

The spokesman for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has listed the terms under which his party presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would engage his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, in the 2023 election debate.Read more

3. IPOB accuses Nigerian Army of extrajudicial killings in Enugu, Rivers

Outlawed Igbo secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Nigerian Army of extrajudicial killings of Fulani herdsmen in Enugu and Rivers States.Read more

4. 2023: Wike promises to reveal adopted presidential candidate soon

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday promised to reveal his adopted presidential candidate in the 2023 election.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, November 14, 2022

5. 2023 poll won’t be affected by attacks on facilities, INEC assures Nigerians

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians of conduct of elections despite recent attacks on some of its facilities in the country.Read more

6. Depositors of failed banks get N11.8bn

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has disclosed that it paid N11.83 billion to over 443,949 insured depositors and over N101.37 billion to uninsured depositors of all categories of banks in liquidation.Read more

7. CBN’s RT200: Non-oil exporters repatriated $4.99bn in 10 months – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, said on Tuesday that non-oil exporters repatriated a total sum of $4.99 billion since the introduction of the RT200 initiative 10 months ago.Read more

8. Spanish coastguard rescues three Nigerian stowaways after spending 11 days on ship’s rudder

The Spanish coastguard officials have rescued three Nigerian stowaways who spent 11 days on a ship’s rudder.Read more

9. Two dead, 11 injured in Bauchi auto crash

At least two people were confirmed dead and 11 others injured in an auto crash along the Toro-Magama Gumau road in the Toro local government area of Bauchi State on Monday evening.Read more

10. Senegal advance to World Cup knockouts after beating Ecuador

African champions Senegal have reached the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup holding in Qatar after defeating Ecuador in their final group game.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now