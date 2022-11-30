News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, November 30, 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Court sentences IGP Baba to three months in prison for contempt
The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, slammed a three-month imprisonment on the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, for disobeying a court order.Read more
2. 2023: APC campaign council lists conditions for Tinubu-Obi debate
The spokesman for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has listed the terms under which his party presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would engage his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, in the 2023 election debate.Read more
3. IPOB accuses Nigerian Army of extrajudicial killings in Enugu, Rivers
Outlawed Igbo secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Nigerian Army of extrajudicial killings of Fulani herdsmen in Enugu and Rivers States.Read more
4. 2023: Wike promises to reveal adopted presidential candidate soon
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday promised to reveal his adopted presidential candidate in the 2023 election.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, November 14, 2022
5. 2023 poll won’t be affected by attacks on facilities, INEC assures Nigerians
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians of conduct of elections despite recent attacks on some of its facilities in the country.Read more
6. Depositors of failed banks get N11.8bn
The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has disclosed that it paid N11.83 billion to over 443,949 insured depositors and over N101.37 billion to uninsured depositors of all categories of banks in liquidation.Read more
7. CBN’s RT200: Non-oil exporters repatriated $4.99bn in 10 months – Emefiele
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, said on Tuesday that non-oil exporters repatriated a total sum of $4.99 billion since the introduction of the RT200 initiative 10 months ago.Read more
8. Spanish coastguard rescues three Nigerian stowaways after spending 11 days on ship’s rudder
The Spanish coastguard officials have rescued three Nigerian stowaways who spent 11 days on a ship’s rudder.Read more
9. Two dead, 11 injured in Bauchi auto crash
At least two people were confirmed dead and 11 others injured in an auto crash along the Toro-Magama Gumau road in the Toro local government area of Bauchi State on Monday evening.Read more
10. Senegal advance to World Cup knockouts after beating Ecuador
African champions Senegal have reached the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup holding in Qatar after defeating Ecuador in their final group game.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...