10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, May 9, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. El-Rufai wants me silent to pave way for the ‘conquest & expansion’ agenda to succeed —Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has accused his Kaduna state counterpart, Nasir El-rufai of wanting to keep him silent in order to pave way for the expansion agenda of bandits to succeed. Read more

2. SECESSION: We can address grievances of the Igbos within six months —Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has on Saturday called on secession agitators in the South-East region of the country to reason with the leaders about their grievances. Read more

3. Wike accuses Nigerian govt of causing crisis in Rivers State

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has accused the Federal Government of causing a crisis in Rivers State despite the insecurity bedevilling the country. Read more

4. JUST IN… Abducted ABSU student regains freedom

The student of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, who was abducted by an armed criminal gang earlier in the week, has finally been freed by her abductors. Read more

5. Six feared dead as gunmen attack Akwa Ibom police

Unknown gunmen on Saturday launched an attack on Odoro Ikpe Police Station, in Ini LGA of Akwa Ibom State, killing six officers on duty. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, May 8, 2021

6. Seven policemen feared dead as gunmen attack police stations in Rivers

About seven policemen are feared dead after unknown gunmen attacked two police stations in Obio-Akpor and Emuoha Local Government Areas of Rivers State. Read more

7. Oshodi fire not caused by explosives, Lagos CP dismisses rumour

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Hakeem Odumosu has dismissed rumours that the fire incident at Kairo market in Oshodi was caused by explosives. Read more

8. FCT Police confirm death of officer during Shiites protest, arrest 49

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed that an officer was stabbed to death by members of the disbanded Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, in Abuja. Read more

9. Neymar eyes more trophies with PSG, extends contract until 2025

Brazil forward, Neymar has penned a contract extension with French champions Paris Saint-Germain to stay until the 2024-25 season. Read more

10. Aguero misses penalty as late Chelsea winner makes Man City wait for title

Manchester City will have to wait a little longer before lifting their third Premier League title in four seasons after losing to Chelsea on Saturday. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions