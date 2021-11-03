10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, November 3, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest

1. Invaders of Justice Odili’s home on assassination mission – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court claimed on Tuesday the security agents who invaded the Abuja home of Justice Mary Odili, wife of former governor of Rivers State, Peter, were on a mission to either kill or maim her. Read more

2. Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s human rights suit against Nigerian govt

A Federal High Court sitting in Abia State has adjourned the human rights suit filed by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, through his lawyers, against the Federal Government of Nigeria. Read more

3. HURIWA warns Nigeria Army against abuse of residents’ rigths in South-East

The Human Rights Writers of Nigeria (HURIWA) has issued a warning to the Nigerian Army against the abuse and extrajudicial killings of innocent residents in the southeastern region especially in Anambra State. Read more

4. MASSOB insists on Anambra guber poll, deploys personnel to assist INEC

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has declared its support for the November 6 governorship elections in Anambra State, while denouncing the sit-at-home order purportedly imposed by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Read more

5. Nigerian govt to borrow N250bn for road projects

The Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Tuesday it would issue new sovereign Sukuk valued between N200 and N250 billion before the end of the year to fund vital road projects across the country. Read more

6. Elon Musk’s net worth nears $400bn, 697% higher than Nigeria’s foreign reserves

South African billionaire, Elon Musk, has further cemented his position as the world’s richest man following the increase in his net worth to $335 billion in the last few days. Read more

7. Death toll in Lagos building collapse now 19, nine rescued

The death toll in the Lagos State building collapse in the Ikoyi area of the state has increased to 19 as of 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Read more

8. Gunmen attack Yoruba Nation coordinator’s home in Ekiti

Gunmen on Saturday attacked the Ekiti State country home of the Yoruba Nation coordinator Prof. Banji Akintoye. Read more

9. EFCC releases socialite, Obi Cubana after 24 hours in custody

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday released the socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana. Read more

10. UCL: Ronaldo salvages point for Man Utd, Barca bag second win, Chelsea near last-16

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Manchester United secure a 2-2 draw against Atalanta in their matchday four of the Champions League group stage in Italy on Tuesday night. Read more

