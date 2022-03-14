Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday March 14, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘I requested further probe on Kyari,’ Malami denies exonerating police officer

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Sunday night described as an outright falsehood reports on the exoneration of the suspended head of the police intelligence response team, Abba Kyari, by his office. Read More

2. Despite ongoing ASUU strike, Nigerian govt pledges to boost, invest in education to improve quality

The Federal Government has pledged to improve on the quality of education in the country through massive investments in infrastructure and human resources. Read More

3. Despite court ruling, Osun PDP remains divided, as Sen Adeleke insists on guber ticket

The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains divided as Senator Ademola Adeleke insisted on his victory as the governorship candidate of the party ahead of the July 26, 2022 elections in the state. Read More

4. SERAP sues Buhari over ‘security agencies’ access to subscribers’ details’ via NIN-SIM linkage

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has instituted a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari over the alleged approval granted to security agencies “to access people’s personal details via NIN-SIM linkage without due process of law.” Read More

5. IPOB accuses Miyetti Allah of plot to disarm vigilantes, cause mayhem in S’East

The Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), of hatching a secret plot in collaboration with security agencies, to disarm vigilantes in the South-East, so as to have a free reign to cause mayhem in the region. Read More

6. PFN urges churches to follow RCCG model, create political directorates

As criticism continues to trail the creation of a Directorate of Politics by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has thrown its weight behind the move, and has urged other churches in the country to follow the RCCG model by creating such Directorates as the 2023 general elections draw near. Read More

6. Saraki calls for inclusion of youths in Nigeria’s politics

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said that inclusion of youths in Nigeria’s politics is necessary for development, adding that a country where the youth are disallowed from taking important political roles lags behind in terms of development. Read More

7. Andela’s Aboyeji, Piggyvest’s Eweniyi debate VCs funding politicians for favourable policies

Andela co-founder, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, and Piggyvest co-founder, Odun Eweniyi, on Saturday engaged in a debate over the involvement of Nigerian venture capitals (VCs) in elections and governance within the country. Read More

8. Delta Police arrests notorious female bike robber

A notorious female armed robber, Aisha Hassan, who specializes in drugging commercial motorcycle riders and making away with their automobiles, has been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command. Read More

9. NDLEA nabs Church General Overseer with drugs on his way to crusade

The General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, in Nigeria, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem, has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for drug peddling. Read More

10. 1,581 civilian casualties, including women, children, recorded as Russian-Ukraine war enters Day 18 —UN

The United Nations says it has so far recorded 1,581 civilian casualties, including 579 deaths and 1,002 injured, since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24. Read More

