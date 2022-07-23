Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday July 23th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. My former running mate, Obi, made a mistake defecting to Labour Party —Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has criticized the defection of a co-contestant, Peter Obi, to the Labour Party. Read more

2. 100 million poor Nigerians are my political structure —Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has responded to talks of his party not having political structures across the country and as such, does not stand a chance in the 2023 general elections. Read more

3. Umahi in the lurch after court disqualifies governor from 2023 elections

Justice Fatun Riman of the Federal High Court, Abakaliki, on Friday disqualified the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, from vying for the Ebonyi South senatorial seat on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections. Read more

4. US institutes predict runoff in 2023 presidential election

The United States-based National Democratic Institute and International Republican Institute (NDI/IRI) on Friday predicted a runoff in the 2023 presidential election with the emergence of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) rival, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as major forces in the race. Read more

5. APC governorship candidate in Kaduna, Sani dismisses reports of rift between El-Rufai and Shettima

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, said on Friday the state would deliver maximum votes to the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 election. Read more

6. Gains in International Breweries, NEM fail to stop Nigeria stock market’s N76.6bn loss

Investors in the Nigerian capital market continued their sell-off on Friday and pushed down the equity capitalization by -0.23 percent at close of the day’s trading. Read more

7. EU eyes gas supply agreement with Nigeria after fallout with Russia

The European Union has concluded plans to sign a gas supply agreement with Nigeria following a disagreement with Russia. Read more

8. Police sanctions three officers for alleged misconduct in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State has sanctioned three officers for alleged unprofessional conduct. Read more

9. Bandits abduct nine people in Niger

Bandits on Thursday abducted nine people at Kuchi Village, Munya Local Government Area of Niger State. Read more

10. Super Falcons beaten in AWCON third place match by Zambia

Super Falcons of Nigeria missed out on bronze after they were beaten 1-0 by Zambia in the third place match of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) holding in Morocco. Read more

