10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, April 23, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, April 23, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. ‘Buhari’s govt stands with Pantami on alleged link with terrorists – Presidency
The Presidency on Thursday put to rest speculation that President Muhammadu Buhari would be forced to sack the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, over his alleged link with Taliban and Al-Qaeda. Read more
2. IPOB leader, Kanu, gives Gov Ikpeazu 14 days to arrest, prosecute AIG Zone 9 for extrajudicial killings or else…
The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has given the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu a 14-day ultimatum to arrest and prosecute the new Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) of Zone 9, Etim Ene Okon, for extra judicial killings. Read more
3. Defence minister confirms arrest of Boko Haram sponsors, says ‘Nigeria is bleeding’
The Minister of Defence, Major Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd) said on Thursday Nigeria is currently bleeding from the activities of few individuals in the country. Read more
4. Gov Obaseki’s claims on printing of N60bn false – NEC
The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday declared as false claim by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) printed N60 billion to shore up the March allocation to the three tiers of government. Read more
5. Buhari meets Northern governors on banditry, kidnapping, others
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with seven governors from the North-West and North-Central over banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes in the regions. Read more
6. Equity capitalization increases by N10bn as Cutix, PZ extend Nigeria’s stock market’s bullish run
The Nigeria Stock Exchange sustained its bullish run for third straight day on Thursday as equity capitalisation increased by N10 billion at the close of trading on Thursday. Read more
7. Labour to protest sack of 4,000 workers in Kaduna
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday declared its intention to embark on a five-day protest over the sack of workers by the Kaduna State government. Read more
8. NCC arrests five persons over alleged SIM card fraud
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Thursday disclosed that it has arrested five persons for allegedly engaging in the fraudulent registration and sales of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards. Read more
9. Police arrests Nollywood actor, ‘Baba Ijesha’ for allegedly defiling teenager in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju James, aka Baba Ijesha, for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl in the state. Read more
10. Iheanacho on target as Leicester boost UCL hopes with West Brom win
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their 3-0 victory over West Brom in the Premier League. Read more
