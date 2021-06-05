10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, June 5, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Buhari’s govt trying to cover atrocities with Twitter ban – Ozekhome

Human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), alleged on Friday that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government was trying to cover its atrocities from the international community with the decision to suspend the operations of microblogging platform, Twitter, in the country. Read more

2. Nigerian govt suspends Twitter, soon after president’s ‘offensive’ tweet was deleted

The Nigerian government on Friday suspended activities of micro-blogging site, Twitter, from operating in the country. Read more

3. NBA rejects Twitter’s suspension, urges Nigerian govt to reverse decision

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said on Friday night rejected the Federal Government’s decision to suspend Twitter operations in the country. Read more

4. Like Twitter, Facebook removes Buhari’s ‘civil war’ message from platform

Two days after the microblogging platform, Twitter deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s controversial tweet on Nigeria’s civil war, Facebook on Friday removed the message from its platform. Read more

5. NSE: Investors gain N92.70bn as Morison, Veritas top gainers list

The Nigerian stock market ended the week in a bullish mood after investors gained N92.70 billion on Friday. Read more

6. Elon Musk crashes Bitcoin, Ethereum prices with breakup tweet

Elon Musk break-up tweet on Friday sent Bitcoin price crashing by 7 percent as investors jostled to protect their capital by selling off their holdings in panic. Read more

7. For delaying payment, abductors of Islamiyya school pupils increase ransom to N200m

Bandits who abducted pupils of the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have increased the ransom for their release from N110m to N200m for the delay in payment. Read more

8. Police Council confirms Baba as IGP

Two months after his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Police Council has confirmed Usman Alkali Baba as the Inspector General of Police (IGP). Read more

9. Super Eagles beaten by Cameroon in first leg of Austria friendly

The Super Eagles of Nigeria fell to a 1-0 defeat to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in their international friendly on Friday. Read more

10. Tuchel extends Chelsea contract following Champions League triumph

Thomas Tuchel has agreed to stay as Chelsea manager until the summer of 2024 after he signed a contract extension on Friday. Read more

