10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, September 18, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Southern Nigeria will not support any party that picks candidate from north in 2023 – Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said on Friday the southern part of the country would not support any political party that picks a candidate of northern extraction in the 2023 presidential election. Read more

2. Industrial Court directs doctors to shelve strike, resume work

The National Industrial Court on Friday directed that members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) should call off their ongoing industrial strike and resume duties immediately. Read more

3. Court awards N20bn against Nigerian govt for invading Igboho’s residence

An Oyo State High Court judge, Justice Ladiran Akintola of Oyo State High Court on Friday lambasted the Department of State Security (DSS) over the invasion of the Ibadan home of Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise called Sunday Igboho. Read more

4. PDP will produce Nigeria’s President, 28 governors in 2023 – Fintiri

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, said on Friday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention would meet the expectation of Nigerians. Read more

5. Kogi govt blames politicians for Kabba jailbreak

The Kogi State Government said on Friday politicians were behind the recent attack at the Kabba Correctional Centre in the state. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, September 17, 2021

6. CBN to arrest founder of AbokiFX for allegedly manipulating foreign exchange rates

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emiefiele, has advised Nigerians to ignore the black-market exchange rate for the Naira to other foreign currencies, branding it, a window for unscrupulous individuals to milk the economy. Read more

7. CBN MPC retains MPR at 11.5%

The monetary policy committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced its decision to retain the monetary policy rate (MPR) at 11.5 percent. Read more

8. JUSUN slams states for failing to implement financial autonomy for judiciary

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Friday criticised the state governments for failing to implement financial autonomy for the judiciary. Read more

9. Bandits kill two in Kaduna communities

Bandits on Friday killed two persons in separate attacks on communities in Giwa local government area of Kwara State. Read more

10. Two police officers dismissed for alleged assault in Delta

The Delta State police command has dismissed two police officers for an alleged assault in the state. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions