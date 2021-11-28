10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, November 28, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Ayu dismisses report on planned probe of PDP past leaders

The new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has cleared the air on the planned probe of the party’s past leaders. Read more

2. Abdulsalami advocates new peace approach in Africa

Nigeria’s former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, on Saturday urged African countries to adopt a new approach for maintenance of peace on the continent. Read more

3. Okorocha charges IGP to investigate Imo govt’s allegation on insecurity

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has denied sponsoring the insecurity in the state. Read more

5. IPOB alleges abduction, detention of members by military

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday accused the Nigerian military of abducting and detaining its members in secret cells, especially in Kaduna State. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, November 27, 2021

6. Borno paid N19m to fake workers, discovered babies in payrolls – Gov Zulum

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, said on Saturday the state government discovered names of babies in staff payroll during a verification exercise in the state. Read more

7. DSS alerts Nigerians on planned Boko Haram attacks on military formations

The Department of State Service (DSS) has raised the alarm over a planned attack by Boko Haram insurgents on border communities in Ogun and others in Nigeria. Read more

8. Like Kaduna, Zamfara lifts suspension of telecom services

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has lifted the suspension of telecommunications services in the state. Read more

9. Police kills notorious bandit in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have killed a notorious bandit simply identified as Yellow Magaji at a hotel in the state. Read more

10. Chukwueze scores but Barca beat Villarreal for Xavi’s first win as boss

Xavi picked up his first win as Barcelona manager on Saturday after his side defeated Villarreal in the Spanish La Liga. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now