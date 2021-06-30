10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, June 30, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Kanu, arrested in London, bundled to Nigeria- Malami

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has been arrested in the United Kingdom, where he has been in exile and returned to Nigeria. Read more

2. ‘Deploy expertise used for Kanu against bandits, Boko Haram insurgents,’ HURIWA tells Buhari

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy the same energy and expertise used in arresting the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against bandits and Boko Haram insurgents in the northern part of the country. Read more

3. IPOB threatens ‘war’ over arrest, detention of Kanu in Nigeria

The Lagos State Coordinator of the proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Sam Igwe, has warned the Nigerian government that nothing must happen to their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who was arrested in London on Sunday, and returned to Nigeria at the instance of the Federal Government. Read more

4. ‘Cockroach, stinking mouth talking to me,’ Gov Wike lambasts Dakuku Peterside

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday publicly poured invectives on the former Director-General of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, calling him a ‘cockroach’ and ‘cultist’. Read more

5. Petrol would sell for N256 if we are to recover costs —NNPC MD, Kyari

Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mele Kyari, has stated that for the corporation to recover costs, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol would have to be sold to Nigerians at N256 per litre. Read more

6. Niger govt dismisses 46 workers, retires 380 others

The Niger State government has dismissed 46 civil servants in the state for violation of extant rules. Read more

7. Witness reveals how Saraki’s cousin converted 13 buses to ambulances in trial for alleged N220m fraud

John Adeyeye Abiodun, the third prosecution witness in the trial of a former Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Millennium Development Goals, Alhaji Ope Saraki, for an alleged N220 million contract scam, on Tuesday, told the State High Court, Ilorin, how the defendant facilitated the refurbishment and conversion of 13 Toyota Hiace buses to ambulances in the state. Read more

8. LASU student jailed 47 years for raping colleagues

The Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday sentenced an undergraduate student of the Lagos State University (LASU), Afeez Ogunbowale, for raping two of his colleagues and armed robbery. Read more

9. Police arrests native doctor with human skulls in Delta

Police operatives have arrested a native doctor with two human skulls in Delta State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday. Read more

10. Sterling, Kane on target as England knock Germany out of Euro 2020

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane were on target for England in their round of 16 clash against Germany at the ongoing Euro 2020. Read more

