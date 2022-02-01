Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday February 1, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. National Assembly transmits amended electoral bill to Buhari

The National Assembly on Monday forwarded the Electoral Act Amendment Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent. Read More

2. Tambuwal joins 2023 presidential race

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Monday evening declared his 2023 presidential ambition. Read More

3. IPOB accuses Nigerian govt of offering Kanu bribes to abandon Biafra struggle

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Federal Government of offering bribes to its incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu to abandon the struggle for the creation of Biafra. Read More

4. EFCC to arraign Okorocha for alleged N2.9bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday filed a 17-count charge of fraud against the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Read More

5. Senate threatens to sanction MDAs over secret recruitments

The Senate on Monday threatened to sanction Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) over secret and lopsided recruitments. Read More

6. CBN restricts N313.84bn customer funds from Wema Bank

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has restricted more customer funds from Wema Bank, as deposits to the lender increased by 15.1 percent in twelve months of 2021, according to its financials. Read More

7. NGX: Investors pocket N226.1bn, jostle for First Bank, Fidelity stocks

Investors at the Nigerian stock market went home with N226.11 billion on Monday following a 0.90 percent rise in the equity capitalisation. Read More

8. Police parade 98 suspected political thugs in Ekiti

The Ekiti State police command on Monday paraded 98 suspected political thugs arrested by the military in the build up to the just concluded governorship primary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. Read More

9. 12 die as gunmen attack repentant bandits in Katsina

Gunmen on Friday killed at least 12 persons during an attack on repentant bandits in Illela village, Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State. Read More

10. Iwobi to work under Lampard at Everton

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi will be working under a new manager at Everton as the Premier League club has unviable Frank Lampard as the new boss. Read More

