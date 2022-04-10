Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday April 10th, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Amaechi declares bid to run for presidency in 2023

Rotimi Ameachi, the Minister of Transportation has formally declared that he is running for the seat of the president in the 2023 general elections. Read more

2. EFCC rejects court’s approval of Obiano’s trip to US

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has rejected the court’s order which granted the former governor of Anambra State, Willlie Obiano, permission to travel to the United States for a medical check-up. Read more

3. Southern PDP govs insist on zoning party’s presidential ticket to region

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the decision of the party’s zoning committee to throw open its 2023 presidential ticket, took a different twist as Southern governors on the party’s platform have insisted that the ticket must be zoned to the South. Read more

4. Tinubu, Amaechi don’t scare me in APC presidential race – Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, declared on Saturday he was not afraid of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other presidential aspirants vying for the party’s ticket for next year’s election. Read more

5. 2023: PDP zones governorship ticket to Plateau central

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has zoned the governorship ticket to the state’s central senatorial district. Read more

6. Presidency dismisses reports on Buhari’s fresh three-week vacation in UK

The Presidency on Saturday described as fake reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on a three-week vacation to the United Kingdom. Read more

7. Ex-information minister, Frank Nweke, joins 2023 governorship race in Enugu

Former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke Jnr on Saturday declared his intention to vie for the Enugu State governorship seat under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2023. Read more

8. NGX round-up: Shareholders’ investment drops by N2.7bn in 5 days as bears take control of capital market

The Nigerian stock exchange capital inflow dropped to N10.812 billion this week with investors trading 1.137 billion shares in 23,471 deals. Read more

9. Bandits kidnap wife, daughter of Plateau Commissioner for Environment

Heavily armed bandits on Saturday morning, kidnapped the wife and daughter of the Plateau State Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Usman Idi Bamaiyi. Read more

10. EPL: Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0 after Everton stun Man Utd to boost survival hopes

Chelsea bounced back from their Champions League quarterfinal home defeat to Real Madrid in midweek to seal a big victory over Southampton on Saturday. Read more

