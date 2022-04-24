Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday April 24th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari approves reopening of Idiroko border, three others in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reopening of four more land borders in the country, The Cable reports. Read more

2. Despite pardons to Dariye, Nyame, Buhari hates corruption so much —Adesina

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has insisted that despite the presidential pardon his principal granted to convicted former governors of Plateau and Taraba States, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame respectively, there is no Nigerian who hates corruption more than the President. Read more

3. 2023: Umahi anoints Ebonyi Assembly Speaker, Nwifuru, as successor

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has picked the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, as his successor in 2023. Read more

4. PDP presidential consensus deal suffers setback as confusion hits aspirants’ camps

The much touted deal by prominent presidential aspirants under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to present a consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential election, may have suffered a setback. Read more

5. Adamu Garba solicits funds on Twitter for APC N100m Presidential form

A presidential aspirant, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, on Saturday, appealed for funds from Twitter users in order to purchase the presidential form of the party at the cost of N100 million. Read more

6. Nigerian pension fund assets hit N13.8trn

Nigeria’s total pension asset value rose by 12 per cent year-on-year to N13.8 trillion as of February 2022. Read more

7. PDP holds NEC meeting May 4

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold its 96th National Executive Committee (NEC) on May 4. Read more

8. Inferno at illegal oil bunkering site reportedly kills over 100 youths in Imo

A fire which engulfed an illegal crude oil refinery complex in Abaezi forest, in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, has killed at least hundreds of people. Read more

9. Police foils kidnap attempt, rescues nine passengers in Ondo

Police operatives in Ondo State on Friday foiled an attempt by criminals to kidnap nine passengers along the Lagos/Ore expressway. Read more

10. Messi scores in Lens draw as PSG clinch record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 title

Lionel Messi bagged a goal for Paris Saint-Germain in their 1-1 draw against Lens in a French Ligue 1 game on Saturday night. Read more

