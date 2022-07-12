News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, July 12th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. It has been tough ruling Nigeria – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday expressed his eagerness to conclude his tenure in 2023. Read More
2. My running mate a perfect fit for Nigeria – Atiku
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has described the choice of his running mate as a perfect strategy to unify the country. Read More
3. Again, Buhari begs ASUU to suspend five-month-old strike
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday begged the Academic Union of Universities (ASUU) to suspend its five-month-old strike. Read More
4. Osun govt distances self from attack on Labour Party candidate, Lasun Yusuf’s home
The Osun State government on Monday night distanced itself from the attack on the residence of the Labour Party governorship candidate in the state, Lasun Yusuf. Read More
5. ACF tackles Buhari for failing to hold appointees accountable, demands effective action against terrorists
The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Monday slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for failing his appointees accountable. Read More
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, July 11th 2022
6. Buhari will leave behind a secure, prosperous Nigeria in 2023 — Garba Shehu
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, said on Monday his principal would leave behind a more secure and prosperous country at the end of his tenure in 2023. Read More
7. Tinubu-Shettima ticket confirmation of APC’s Islamization agenda — Edwin Clark
A former federal commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) for settling for a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 general elections. Read More
8. Power Generation struggles to stay at 4,000mw as darkness covers Nigeria
Nigeria’s power sector peak electricity generation continued to struggle to stay above 4000 megawatts, despite huge energy demand from Nigerians in the face of petrol scarcity and high diesel price. Read More
9. CBN releases guidelines for digital financial service awareness
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued an exposure draft for the digital financial services awareness guidelines to address gaps in consumer knowledge and practices with Digital Financial Services (DFS). Read More
10. Ronaldo not for sale, says Man Utd boss Ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo is likely not going to leave Manchester United this summer as speculated following manager Eric Ten Hag’s statement on the matter. Read More
