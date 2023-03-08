Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, 8th March 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Like Senate, APC leads in 10th House of Reps with 162 seats (FULL LIST)
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the newly released list of 10th House of Representatives constitutes the majority with a total of 162 members.Read more
2. Like Atiku, Tinubu requests court’s approval for inspection of election materials
The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has asked the Court of Appeal, Abuja, to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant him access to sensitive materials used for last month’s presidential election.Read more
3. Labour Party dissolves Rivers executive committee
The Labour Party has dissolved its executive committee in Rivers State over alleged anti-party activities and misappropriation of funds.Read more
4. APC appoints 12-Man SAN team to defend Tinubu against Atiku, Obi
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed a Presidential Election Petition Legal team made up of 12 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to defend the mandate of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential poll.Read more
5. Jandor rules out alliance with Labour Party ahead of Lagos guber poll
The Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate in Lagos, Adediran Olajide Azeez aka Jandor, seems to have dashed hopes of many Lagosians looking forward to a formidable alliance between PDP and Labour Party in the state ahead of the polls on Saturday.Read more
6. Nigeria’s capital market down by 0.02% amidst gain in Caverton, UAC Nigeria
The equity capitalization in the Nigerian stock market crashed to N30.28 trillion at the close of trading on Tuesday.Read more
7. MTN Nigeria raises N125bn credit via commercial paper
Investors in the securities market have lent MTN Nigeria N125 billion, a corporate document has notified the company’s shareholders and the investing public.Read more
8. Lagos govt releases impounded vehicles days to elections
The Lagos State government has started the release of impounded vehicles to their owners free of charge.Read more
9. Police arraigns woman for allegedly defaming Akwa Ibom governor
Police on Tuesday arraigned a 37-year-old woman, Blessing Edet, at the Federal High Court, Abuja for allegedly defaming the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.Read more
10. Chelsea seal comeback win against Dortmund to reach UCL quarter-finals
Chelsea have zoomed into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League after they sealed a comeback aggregate victory against Dortmund in the last 16.Read more
