Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday August 17th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘Forgive Tinubu’, monarch pleads with aggrieved Yoruba leaders

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has pleaded with leaders and stakeholders in the Yoruba ethnic group who may be opposed to the presidential candidacy of the former governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu. Read more

2. Osun PDP vows to fight against ‘illegal’ LG election in state

The local government election in Osin State scheduled for October 15 has been described as illegal by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more

3. Buhari’s govt failed to provide security, welfare to Nigerians —Afenifere

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has berated the current administration for failing to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians as the economy spirals due to high inflation rate. Read more

4. Strike to continue as Nigerian govt, ASUU meeting ends in stalemate

The meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ended in deadlock on Tuesday in Abuja. Read more

5. Buhari to present 2023 budget in September

President Muhammed Buhari will present the 2023 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly in September. Read more

6. Investors pocket N43.1bn as Nigeria’s stock market ends losses

The Nigerian capital market rebounded from the last three consecutive losses with the equity capitalization closing at N26.81 trillion on Tuesday. Read more

7. Researchers warn of acute food crisis in Nigeria, other developing nations in event of US-Russia nuclear war

A new study has revealed that Nigerians and citizens of other third-world nations would face a serious food crisis in the event of a nuclear war between Russia and the United States. Read more

8. Four teenager drown in Lagos beach

Four teenagers drowned in the Elegushi Beach in the Lekki area of Lagos State on Tuesday. Read more

9. Lagos govt to relocate Okobaba occupants by December

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Tuesday occupants of the Okobaba sawmill would be relocated to the new site at Agbowa in the Ikorodu area of the state by December. Read more

10. Osimhen expresses joy after goal, assist help Napoli to ‘perfect start’

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored and made an assist for Naploi in their 5-2 away victory over Hellas Verona in the Serie A on Monday night. Read more

