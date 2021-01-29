10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, January 29, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. NBC cautions TV, radio on coverage of herdsmen saga

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Thursday warned television and radio stations against broadcasting divisive content, particularly the ongoing dispute generated by activities of herdsmen in the country. Read more

2. Presidency blames ‘enemies’ for Nigeria’s low ranking on Transparency Int’l’s corruption index

The presidency on Thursday reacted to Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index on Nigeria. Read more

3. Buhari meets Sultan, other NSCIA members in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and other members of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Read more

4. Fight breaks out at Reps hearing on PIB

A fight broke out on Thursday at the House of Representatives public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill. Read more

5. Ortom asks court to fix date for hearing of N100bn suit against Oshiomhole as out-of-court settlement collapses

The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday asked the State High Court, Makurdi, to fix a date for hearing of the N100billion suit he filed against the ex-National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, for alleged defamation. Read more

6. COVID-19: UK exempts Nigeria from travel ban

The United Kingdom government has exempted Nigeria from a list of 30 countries banned from entering the country over COVID-19. Read more

7. Nigerian stocks extend gain for fourth day in a row

Equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) extended gains for the fourth day in a row on Thursday as Investors gained N124.86 billion. Read more

8. How four sectors cost Nigeria N590bn accruable from VAT in 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria was only able to meet 75 percent of its target Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue in 2020 despite raising VAT by 50 percent from 5 to 7.5. Read more

9. Airtel pays Nigerian govt N71.611bn on renewal of licenses for 10 Years

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the renewal of the spectrum licenses in the 900MHz and 1800MHz bands for Airtel’s Nigerian the subsidiary, Airtel Networks Limited (Airtel Nigeria). Read more

10. Liverpool beat Spurs to clinch first win in six Premier League games

Liverpool secured their first victory in six Premier League games as they put up a fine performance in London to beat Tottenham Hotspur. Read more

