Top 10 Stories Across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday February 24, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. Buhari swears in six new INEC commissioners ahead of 2023 election

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in six new National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Read More

2. Ex-APC legal adviser, Banire predicts party implosion over weak foundation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) former National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire, on Wednesday predicted the party’s implosion over a weak foundation. Read More

3. ASUU warning strike a breach of labour laws – Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Wednesday described the ongoing warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as a clear “breach of labour laws.” Read More

4. No LGA in Nigeria under Boko Haram control – Defence chief

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Wednesday dismissed claims that some local government areas in Nigeria are under the control of Boko Haram insurgents. Read More

5. Senate passes bill on Maritime Security Trust Fund

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill seeking to establish the Nigerian Maritime Security Trust Fund. Read More

6. Capital market investors lose N21.35bn in eight hours

Over N21.35 billion was lost by shareholders after eight hours of trading on Wednesday, as the market capitalisation dipped 0.08 percent. Read More

7. Gunmen reportedly kill three, destroy polling units in Enugu local council election

Three people were reportedly killed by gunmen during Wednesday’s local council election in Enugu State. Read More

8. Police arrests two suspected child traffickers in Abuja

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested two suspected child traffickers in the nation’s capital. Read More

9. Ukraine declares state of emergency amid threat of Russian invasion

Ukrainian Security Council has announced a nationwide state of emergency with special restrictions to be applied, in order to keep the country calm and protect its economy amid fears of a Russian invasion. Read More

10. BREAKING: Nigeria beat Cote d’Ivoire home and away to qualify for 2022 AWCON

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have secured a spot at this year’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) billed to hold in Morocco. Read More

